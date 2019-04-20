CESifo: EVs not the best option for reduction in on-road CO2 in Germany given power mix
20 April 2019
According to a new study published by the ifo Institue Center for Economic Studies (CESifo) in Germany, EVs will barely help cut CO2 emissions in the country over the coming years, as the introduction of electric vehicles does not necessarily lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions from road traffic given the current power generation mix. The researchers carried out their calculations based on a Mercedes-Benz C 220 d diesel and the new Tesla Model 3.
Electricity production in Germany, 2018.
It follows from our comparative calculations for the new Tesla Model 3 and the Mercedes C 220 d that even modern electric cars will hardly be able to contribute to the reduction of German CO2 emissions in the coming years. Unfortunately, due to our grid situation, electric cars are still too early for this strategic goal in the sense of German climate protection efforts.—Buchal et al.
According to the study, natural gas combustion engines are an ideal technology for transitioning to vehicles powered by hydrogen or “green” methane in the long term.
Considering Germany’s current energy mix and the amount of energy used in battery production, the CO2 emissions of battery-electric vehicles are, in the best case, slightly higher than those of a diesel engine, and are otherwise much higher, according to the study by Christoph Buchal, professor of physics at the University of Cologne; Hans-Dieter Karl, long-standing ifo energy expert; and Hans-Werner Sinn, former ifo president and professor emeritus at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.
In addition to CO2 emissions from battery production, the team looked at alternative energy sources for electricity in order to calculate the impact electric vehicles have on CO2 emissions.
They report that even with today’s technology, total emissions from a combustion engine powered by natural gas are already almost one-third lower than those of a diesel engine.
Over the long term, hydrogen-methane technology offers a further advantage: it allows surplus wind and solar power generated during peaks to be stored, and these surpluses will see a sharp increase as the share of this renewable energy grows.—Professor Buchal
In their study, the authors criticize the fact that EU legislation allows electric vehicles to be included in calculations for fleet emissions with a value of “zero” CO2 emissions, as this suggests that electric vehicles do not generate any such emissions. The reality is that, in addition to the CO2 emissions generated in the production of electric vehicles, almost all EU countries generate significant CO2 emissions from charging the vehicles’ batteries using their national energy production mixes.
The authors also take a critical view of the discussion about electric cars in Germany, which centers around battery-operated vehicles when other technologies also offer great potential: hydrogen-powered electric vehicles or vehicles with combustion engines powered by green methane, for instance.
… hydrogen- or methane-powered electric cars still lead to slightly higher CO2 emissions in today’s energy mix than battery-powered cars, but this disadvantage will turn into an advantage if the German electricity mix clearly moves in the direction of green energy, because then the lower energy efficiency is less and less important. Combustion engines powered by fossil methane already have very low CO2 emissions today. They are an ideal bridge technology for cars that can later use “green” methane.
The major advantage of hydrogen and methane derived from it is the ability to keep the excess current peaks for months, which will become increasingly important as the market share of wind and solar power exceeds 30%, and in the possibility of rapid refueling of the vehicles. The idea of providing the necessary storage of wind and solar energy with batteries is utopian, as the Leopoldina, Acatech and the Union of Academies of Sciences have emphasized. We have pointed that out. In this respect, the Federal Government can only be advised to promote hydrogen and methane technology in the sense of a technology opportunity.—Buchal et al.
Methane technology is ideal for the transition from natural gas vehicles with conventional engines to engines that will one day run on methane from CO2-free energy sources. This being the case, the German federal government should treat all technologies equally and promote hydrogen and methane solutions as well.—Prof. Sinn
From a climate/technology POV, this piece is utterly bizarre.
The high per-kWh emissions of the German grid are due to bad policy, specifically the anti-nuclear plank of the Energiewende. EVs charged from the grid in France, Sweden or Norway would have vastly lower equivalent emissions. So would EVs charged from plants which capture and sequester carbon, like Allam-cycle plants.
Carbon capture is only really practical in stationary systems. Using an open-cycle system like "renewable" methane in ICEVs adds the problem of capturing carbon to replace what's vented to the atmosphere. The only way to truly make such a scheme work is to use methane in a carbon-capturing power plant and use it to charge EVs; the energy storage system becomes part of the electric grid.
Why not do this? Because actually closing the cycle using wind and solar is obscenely expensive, and talking about electricity means talking about what it will cost. Daring to mention a figure that will put 95% of the population in energy poverty will be the straw that breaks the camel's back and brings down the whole house of cards. So we get ridiculous evasions like this: can't go EV because grid emissions are too high, use "renewable" CNG that just so happens to be indistinguishable from fossil.
It's one huge greenwashing conspiracy by the coal and gas lobbies to stay in business, and that's all it is.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 20 April 2019 at 03:17 AM
If we were building nuclear, great.
We are not, and emissions need to be calculated based on reality.
It is quite plain that the zero rating of electric cars for emissions is false, and that both in build and use their emissions are substantial.
It was not even a hybrid used for the comparison.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 April 2019 at 04:19 AM
Interesting that they use figures of Co2 that are so easily checked. A lot of max Co2 with coal-fired plants and maximised Model 3. It results of course in high numbers for the ev.
After calculating with coal-based and a lot of yada yada of the marginal aspect they find the figure of 680 g / kWh beeing appropriate to use. Last check I did is that the German mix is around 450 g / kWh and sinking.
Posted by: Mikael Alatalo | 20 April 2019 at 05:19 AM
The Germans made a huge mistake by turning off their nuclear and replacing it with brown coal. Nonetheless, they have loads of wind and solar so the CO2 / kwH shouldn't be too bad as Mikael has said,
Also, if you could get them to charge when there is a lot of renewables on the grid, you could make use of it even more.
I am sure that the Germans could (and would) do this. My view is that they really want to be green, and if they could increase this by charging at night (or midday) they would.
I can see two problems with CNG - the amount of space the tanks take up in a car and availability of fuelling stations. Beyond that, it is OK - not (by any means) zero co2, but better than diesel (and better again if hybridised).
The Germans will have to give up their long range, high speed driving if they go electric - power is the cube of the speed, so you better not go much above 120 kph.
Also,
Does anyone know if they could turn their reactors back on, or have to they gone too far with decommissioning ?
Posted by: mahonj | 20 April 2019 at 06:19 AM
Germany is using/has installed the wrong e-power generation mix. Replacing NPPs with brown coal NPPs was a huge environmental mistake.
Of course, using costly NG (1) to make electricity (2) to charge batteries (3) to activate drive trains (4) to move vehicles at 150 to 200 kph is not very clean and rather costly.
Using recent very low cost (under 3 cents/kWh) intermittent clean electricity from large wind/solar farms, to charge extended range BEVs or make H2 for FCEVs and reducing driving speed to 120 kph would give very different results.
Posted by: HarveyD | 20 April 2019 at 07:07 AM