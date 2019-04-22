Toyota establishes joint research institute with Tsinghua University; hydrogen and advanced mobility

Toyota Motor Corporation and Tsinghua University are establishing the Tsinghua - Toyota Joint Research Institute (Joint Research Institute). The two plan to conduct various research together over the next five years through the institute.

By establishing the Joint Research Institute, Toyota sees an opportunity to further contribute to the development of China and to become a mobility company capable of meeting the needs of Chinese consumers through the development and popularization of vehicles equipped with new technology. By equipping new technology, the aim is to excel in solving environmental problems and in reducing traffic accidents.

Toyota and Tsinghua University have engaged in research projects together since 1998, conducting technology courses and pursuing other related activities. The establishment of the Joint Research Institute will enable the two to cooperate in research not only related to cars for Chinese consumers, but also in research related to active utilization of hydrogen energy that can help solve China’s energy problems and other certain social issues.

To promote the popularization of electrified vehicles, Toyota has recently decided to provide licenses royalty-free on patents it holds related to vehicle electrification.

In November 2018, at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Toyota proposed new mobility concepts aiming to support peoples’ lives through leveraging electrification, intelligence, and informatization, such as in the form of the e-Palette, the next-generation battery electric vehicle specially designed for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) services and products.

Toyota also has plans to use the new mobility concept for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Furthermore, the company plans to endeavor to make the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 a success by utilizing the knowledge it gains from the Tokyo 2020 Games and working in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, and the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and Paralympic Games.