University College Dublin Study finds Prius IV hybrids drive >60% of the time in zero-emissions mode under Irish conditions

A new study carried out by University College Dublin (UCD) academics has found that under typical Irish commuting conditions, the Toyota Prius IV (fourth-generation) hybrid (earlier post) drives in zero emissions mode (ZEV) for significantly more than half (62%) of the time and more than 40% (40.4%) of the distance covered.





ZEV mode distribution. The horizontal axis depicts the range of time percentages spent in ZEV mode, and the vertical axis captures how many trips fell into this category.

The research consisted of recording and analyzing commuting data from seven volunteers—all of whom are employees of University College Dublin. Each volunteer was supplied with a Toyota Prius IV hybrid vehicle (Prius + Luxury grade with 17" wheels and a full suite of premium features) for one calendar week during November 2018. The overall test data was built from an ensemble of 157 individual trips, which when aggregated together, cover 2,018 km.

With the exception of GPS information, all measurements, including fuel consumption, were obtained directly from the standard Toyota sensors and on- board computer systems.

Other key findings of the study:

An average fuel consumption of 4.92 liters per 100 km (47.76 mpg US) was recorded for the overall trip distribution.

An average CO 2 emissions of 114.2 grams per km was computed for the overall trip distribution.

The fuel consumption figure, and the computed CO 2 figure, are in close agreement with the newly introduced world-wide harmonized light vehicle test (WLTP) figures for the Toyota Prius IV vehicle that have been published by Toyota. Specifically, within 2.5% of the WLTP fuel economy measure, and within 5.7% of the WLTP CO 2 emissions figure.

Overall, the results indicate that in sample Irish commuting conditions, the Toyota Prius IV hybrid car may be in ZEV mode for a very significant portion of its travelling time and distance, suggesting meaningful air-quality related benefits for pedestrians and cyclist as compared to conventional combustion engine vehicles. —“Energy Behaviour Of Toyota Prius Hybrid Vehicles In Sample Irish Commuting Conditions”

The study—“Energy Behaviour Of Toyota Prius Hybrid Vehicles In Sample Irish Commuting Conditions”—was carried out by four UCD academics and commissioned by Toyota Ireland through ConsultUCD, the University’s managed consultancy service.

The study was authored by Professor Robert Shorten and Assistant Professor Giovanni Russo, UCD School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Associate Professor Francesco Pilla, UCD School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Planning and Associate Professor David Timoney, UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering.

The routes reflect typical Irish commuting conditions. The researchers measured the time the cars spent in zero emissions mode versus internal combustion mode. No restrictions or driving guidelines were given to the drivers.

This is the first study of this type carried out in Ireland, and we anticipate its results would be replicated across the country and also across the range of newly launched Toyota hybrid models. It conclusively shows that our self-charging hybrids are in zero emissions mode for well over half of their journeys, including on long drives. It underlines the fuel economy and positive environmental impact that self-charging hybrids can bring to society with reduced CO 2 and improved air quality, which, in turn, can deliver significant health benefits for cyclists and pedestrians traveling the same routes. Self-charging hybrids have a significant role to play in decarbonizing the car fleet and in delivering electrified driving to the Irish consumer. It’s clear that hybrids deliver societal benefits for both rural and urban drivers. These cars do not need additional infrastructure or behavioral change from drivers. In a country with over 2 million cars with combustion engines, there are clear and tangible benefits from self-charging hybrids that drive 60% of the time in zero emissions mode. —Toyota Corporate Affairs Director, Mark Teevan

According to Toyota, Ireland has been something of a laggard in Europe when it comes to adopting alternative powertrains.

The majority of new car sales continue to be of conventional combustion engine type. While battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are growing in popularity, it will be quite some time before they can be considered fully mainstream given concerns about range limitations and inadequate recharging infrastructure, together with lack of available models and supply constraints. However, our self-charging petrol electric hybrids have no such limitations. They provide an electric driving experience to suit almost any user and with no requirement for additional infrastructure. They are therefore the means to an urgent democratisation of electrification for the private car. —Mark Teevan

Toyota is the first vehicle manufacturer to have removed diesel passengers cars from its line-up; this year more than 80% of its car sales in Ireland will be self-charging hybrid models.

The Prius IV is the first production iteration of both Toyota’s fourth generation hybrid powertrain and of its new global architecture. Toyota Ireland has announced it intends to commission similar tests later this year with the new hybrid models that are being launched through the first months of 2019.

ConsultUCD is supported by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Transfer Strengthening Initiative, managed by Knowledge Transfer Ireland.