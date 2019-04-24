Allison Transmission acquires Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle systems division

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, has purchased Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division.

Allison’s electrification strategy leverages and extends current electric hybrid technologies, develops new electrified propulsion solutions, and expands system and integration level capabilities in alternative propulsion. Both of these acquisitions align with Allison’s leading innovator position in propulsion technology, and will complement its existing capabilities to advance electrification adoption in commercial vehicles.

Vantage Power is an award-winning London-based technology company specializing in developing electrified propulsion and connected vehicle technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers. With particular focus on battery technology development, vehicle integration and control systems, as well as vehicle connectivity and telemetry, Vantage Power technologies have been deployed in a wide range of applications including complete electric hybrid repower systems for buses to grid energy storage.

Through this and other growth initiatives, we will continue to build upon our conventional and electric hybrid products today while differentiating ourselves in the electrification and fuel cell markets.David S. Graziosi, President and CEO of Allison Transmission

AxleTech is a leading technology company that designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services axles and integrated electrified axle solutions for on- and off-highway heavy-duty commercial vehicles. With industrial roots established in 1919, the company develops advanced powertrain systems, axles, components and aftermarket parts for global customers. The EV systems division is located at AxleTech’s headquarters in Troy, Michigan.