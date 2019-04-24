Eni and FCA develop A20: 15% methanol, 5% ethanol high-octane gasoline blend

Within the scope of an agreement signed in November 2017 (earlier post), Eni and FCA have developed “A20”, a new fuel with a low level of emissions due to its 15% methanol and 5% bio-ethanol alcohol content. By harnessing its low carbon content, bio component and high octane number (RON 100), the new alternative fuel emits up to 3% less in CO 2 exhaust emissions quantified using the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedures (WLTP).





The blend was designed to reduce direct and indirect CO 2 emissions and is compatible with the majority of gasoline cars sold from 2001 onwards—accounting for more than 60% of the gasoline cars in Italy—equivalent to approximately 12 million vehicles.





An initial test run of five Fiat 500s from the Eni Enjoy fleet in Milan ended successfully a few weeks ago. The cars were rented out around 9,000 times and travelled for 50 thousand kilometers during the 13 months of the test without experiencing any problems, demonstrating a reduction in emissions and better performance as a result of the high octane number.



