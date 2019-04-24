Eni and FCA develop A20: 15% methanol, 5% ethanol high-octane gasoline blend
Within the scope of an agreement signed in November 2017 (earlier post), Eni and FCA have developed “A20”, a new fuel with a low level of emissions due to its 15% methanol and 5% bio-ethanol alcohol content. By harnessing its low carbon content, bio component and high octane number (RON 100), the new alternative fuel emits up to 3% less in CO2 exhaust emissions quantified using the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedures (WLTP).
The blend was designed to reduce direct and indirect CO2 emissions and is compatible with the majority of gasoline cars sold from 2001 onwards—accounting for more than 60% of the gasoline cars in Italy—equivalent to approximately 12 million vehicles.
An initial test run of five Fiat 500s from the Eni Enjoy fleet in Milan ended successfully a few weeks ago. The cars were rented out around 9,000 times and travelled for 50 thousand kilometers during the 13 months of the test without experiencing any problems, demonstrating a reduction in emissions and better performance as a result of the high octane number.
Eni and FCA are working to improve the A20 formula further by increasing the amount of hydrocarbon components from renewable sources with a view to further reducing well-to-wheel CO2 emissions.
3% improvement? Is that all?
You'd think that much greater improvments would be available from e.g. using non-fermentation cellulosic methanol.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 24 April 2019 at 07:34 AM