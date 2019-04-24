Ford, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services collaborate to advance vehicle connectivity and mobility experiences

Ford Motor Company and Autonomic have signed a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will expand the availability of cloud connectivity services and connected car application development services for the transportation industry.

Through this collaboration, Autonomic’s Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) will be powered by AWS to become the standard connected car solution for Ford vehicles. Ford Mobility and Autonomic chose AWS for its global availability, and the breadth and depth of AWS’ portfolio of services, including Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, analytics, and compute services.

The collaboration with AWS allows additional partnership and business opportunities for automakers, public transit operators, large-scale fleet operators, and software developers.

As a Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Autonomic will also work with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and System Integrators (Sis) to offer vehicle connectivity services and capabilities for developing connected vehicle cloud services, vehicle features, and mobile applications to automotive manufacturers and mobility application developers.

Automakers and application developers can leverage the TMC to free themselves from the large investment and extensive time required to build their own connectivity layer. Instead, by connecting via TMC, they can apply those resources to creating innovative products and solutions that differentiate them in their marketplaces.

TMC, already connected to millions of vehicles, provides secure, bi-directional connectivity to the cloud from vehicles. It securely ingests and enriches vehicle data in real time, and it gives software developers easy access to the processed data to be able to create rich applications for drivers, fleet-owners, and vehicle manufacturers. TMC is vehicle-brand-agnostic and provides the API-centric, cloud-based software development experience that developers of mobile applications prefer.

The collaboration represents an expansion of the existing relationships between Ford, Autonomic and AWS.