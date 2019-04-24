Grove Hydrogen Automotive and State Government of Minas Gerais Brazil announce hydrogen vehicle cooperation program

Grove Hydrogen Automotive Co. Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement with the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil to proceed with the production and distribution of Grove hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for Brazil.

Much like China, Brazil is a country rich in geographic resources. Grove is focused on establishing sustainable mobility worldwide, and in Minas Gerais we have the partner and the location to create green cars as what we are currently doing in China. —Professor Hao Yiguo, CEO and Founder of Grove Hydrogen Automotive

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Grove showed two new hydrogen fuel cell vehicles destined for production in the near term. Designed by Pininfarina, the Granite is a sporty 5-door coupe. As the first product from Grove’s design studio in Barcelona working with the Grove Development Headquarters in Wuhan China, the Obsidian, the Wagon variant of the Obsidian Sport, was released recently in Wuhan and is also on display at Auto Shanghai.





Obsidian Sport.

The Granite is the third car on Grove’s large-car platform, shared with the Obsidian and Obsidian Sport models. Grove cars are developed to offer a long range, with the first batch of cars being capable of a 1,000 km plus distance for a single tank, and being able to be refueled within only a few minutes.

IGE, the parent company of Grove, is China’s leading group in terms of hydrogen vehicle production, development and maintenance. It is also the parent company of Wuhan Tiger, a heavy vehicle hydrogen fuel cell powertrain company. This ecosystem allows Grove to support the development of not only the hydrogen mobility but also the entire hydrogen vehicle industry.

According to the cooperation, a joint team will be established to evaluate the entire hydrogen economy from hydrogen vehicle development, production and distribution. Developing hydrogen vehicles will create many opportunities for Brazilian companies to take part in the entire chain.

The program will begin immediately. The testing will start by the end of 2019 and the operation will start by the end of 2020.