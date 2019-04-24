Dot Transportation deploys Orange EV electric yard truck at California distribution center

Orange EV and Dot Transportation, Inc., a subsidiary of Dot Foods, Inc., the largest food industry redistributor in North America, announced the deployment of an Orange EV T-Series battery-electric terminal truck at Dot’s operation in Modesto, CA. The Modesto facility is one of eleven distribution centers operated by Dot Foods in the US.





Dot Foods Orange electric yard truck

Orange EV’s technology delivers increased safety as well as a vehicle that increases energy efficiency by more than 400% over traditional diesel systems. All Orange EV trucks are purpose-built to site requirements.

Deployment of Orange EV’s T-Series pure electric terminal truck marks the first zero-emission vehicle deployed into Dot Transportation’s operations. The Modesto site has seamlessly integrated the new electric truck, charging during existing breaks and keeping the battery in a state of high charge while averaging about 12 hours of key-on time daily in around the clock operations.

Truck data is reported using Orange EV’s web-based telematics system (standard equipment on all Orange EV trucks) that provides instant feedback, real-time performance statistics, and hard data that helps fleets understand system status, fuel efficiency, cost savings and more.

Orange EV trucks are built to fit site duty cycles and meet cost savings objectives. With trucks commercially deployed since 2015, Orange EV has amassed a wealth of real-world operating data that helps ensure everyone knows what they’re getting into operationally and economically. Typical distribution center operations report savings up to $40,000+ per truck annually in fuel, maintenance and emission control. Facilities also enjoy all the other things that get better when diesel fuel is eliminated including a safer, healthier environment for site personnel and the surrounding community. —Mike Saxton, Orange EV Chief Commercial Officer

Increased safety was a key component in Dot’s decision to purchase all-electric. The Orange EV truck provides a cooler, quieter, vibration-free alternative to its diesel counterpart with regenerative braking that allows for smooth, no-shift deceleration, finer control, and reduces stopping distance and stopping time.

Dot Foods California introduced the all-electric truck at the end of 2018, and the vehicle has been well-received by drivers.

Dot Foods utilized funding from the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) to purchase their Orange EV truck for use at the California distribution center. Fleets using Orange EV trucks can now also monetize site-generated carbon credits worth thousands of dollars per truck annually.

Dot Foods, Inc., carries 131,000 products from 1,040 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and 39 countries.