Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen Group collaborating with Minespider to use blockchain to trace raw material back to point of origin; pilot project on lead

Ford makes $500M minority investment in Rivian; next-gen Ford EV on Rivian skateboard

24 April 2019

Ford Motor Company has made a $500-million minority equity investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (earlier post). In addition to the investment, the companies have agreed to work together to develop an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle for Ford’s growing EV portfolio using Rivian’s skateboard platform.

2018_11_CHASSIS_front_34_edited

2018_11_CHASSIS_front_34_edited

Rivian Skateboard Platform

The Rivian electric drive features four independent motors with 200 horsepower available at each wheel. The battery pack can be configured to up to 180 kWh.

In February, Rivian announced an equity investment round of $700M led by Amazon. The investment comes on the heels of Rivian’s reveal of the all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV at the LA Auto Show last November. (Earlier post.)

2018_11_R1S_4

R1S

Rivian already has developed two clean-sheet vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The company’s launch products—the five-passenger R1T pickup and seven-passenger R1S SUV—will deliver up to 400-plus miles of range and provide a combination of performance, off-road capability and utility, starting in late 2020.

As we continue in our transformation of Ford with new forms of intelligent vehicles and propulsion, this partnership with Rivian brings a fresh approach to both. At the same time, we believe Rivian can benefit from Ford’s industrial expertise and resources.

—Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO

Ford intends to develop a new vehicle using Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform. This is in addition to Ford’s existing plans to develop a portfolio of battery electric vehicles. As part of its previously announced $11 billion EV investment, Ford already has confirmed two key fully electric vehicles: a Mustang-inspired crossover coming in 2020 and a zero-emissions version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.

Rivian remains an independent company. The investment is subject to customary regulatory approval. Following Ford’s investment, Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of Automotive, will join Rivian’s seven-member board.

Posted on 24 April 2019 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (4)

Comments

Paroway

Will this be a big step forward for Ford or backward for Rivian?

Posted by: Paroway | 24 April 2019 at 10:04 AM

yoatmon

I would think that it is a step forward for both. Rivian has a better expertise on technical EV-evolution than Ford. Ford has mass production facilities at their disposal which Rivian does not have. Together, they can complement one another which is a gain for both.

Posted by: yoatmon | 24 April 2019 at 11:30 AM

SJC

I agree with yoatmon, good assessment.

Posted by: SJC | 24 April 2019 at 11:44 AM

Lad

Well, that's one way for Ford to catch up; buy a spot in the race for EV PUs.

Posted by: Lad | 24 April 2019 at 03:10 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)