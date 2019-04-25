Bimbo Bakeries USA orders 5 Motiv all-electric EPIC-equipped step vans; delivery in Q3 2019

Motiv Power Systems announced a five-vehicle purchase order from Bimbo Bakeries USA, the US business of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo. The vehicles will feature Motiv’s all-electric EPIC 6 chassis (based on the popular Ford F-59 platform) with step van bodies built by Utilimaster Corporation.

Bimbo Bakeries USA will be deploying these vehicles for fuel-efficient product delivery in Ceres, California.





EPIC 6 chassis

The step-van system, also available on the Ford E-450, has a 22,000 lbs GVWR chassis rating, with a range of up to 90 miles (106 or 127 kWh battery pack capacity) and a top speed of 60 mph.

Last mile delivery of baked goods is a perfect use case for EPIC based step vans. These are high-volume, low-weight applications operating on fixed routes. As such, they are particularly well-suited for electrification. —Matt O’Leary, Motiv’s CEO

EPIC chassis feature Motiv’s proprietary operating software, which enables a unique, modular approach to safely and reliably control various battery and hardware technologies. They are Ford eQVM-approved and CARB-certified.

The electric delivery vans will be fitted with Utilimaster’s step van bodies, the industry-standard for delivery and service vehicles, and will feature a highly modular cargo area and multiple door configurations, providing maximum versatility.

The Bimbo Bakeries USA vehicles will be sharing the road with Motiv’s other EPIC powered electric step vans, including recent deployments with United States Postal Service and AmeriPride Services, a subsidiary of Aramark Corporation.