Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Trillium debuts new recharging product for electric vehicle fleets
Penske Truck Leasing to deploy heavy-duty DC fast charging stations in SoCal

Dana and Motiv Power collaborate on integration of all-electric Spicer e-Axle on Ford Super Duty F-550 chassis

25 April 2019

Dana Incorporated and Motiv Power Systems are collaborating to integrate Dana’s Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle on the Ford F-550 chassis for use in commercial fleet applications.

By replacing the traditional mechanical driveline with an electric motor integrated directly into the vehicle’s differential housing, the e-Axle provides greater design flexibility for battery placement and truck body attachment. In addition to Dana’s e-Axle technology, the chassis features Motiv’s proprietary electric powertrain controls.

Motiv-Powered Dana Chassis

The Spicer Electrified eS9000r consists of an integrated motor, transmission, and axle system, and is designed as a “drop-in” replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications. The vehicle is designed with a range of up to 90 miles and peak power of 226 kW for grade startability of 20 percent.

ES9000rSumoLD

Dana’s e-Axle includes a patent-pending integrated parking mechanism (park pawl) that eliminates the need for an external solution.

Dana and Motiv are collaborating to customize a Ford F-550 Chassis with an all-electric e-Axle. The vehicle can be used for box trucks, maintenance trucks, shuttle buses, and more. The customized chassis features lithium-ion batteries and is on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California.

Motiv’s EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB-certified, GSA-approved, and available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles.

Posted on 25 April 2019 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)