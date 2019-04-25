Dana and Motiv Power collaborate on integration of all-electric Spicer e-Axle on Ford Super Duty F-550 chassis

Dana Incorporated and Motiv Power Systems are collaborating to integrate Dana’s Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle on the Ford F-550 chassis for use in commercial fleet applications.

By replacing the traditional mechanical driveline with an electric motor integrated directly into the vehicle’s differential housing, the e-Axle provides greater design flexibility for battery placement and truck body attachment. In addition to Dana’s e-Axle technology, the chassis features Motiv’s proprietary electric powertrain controls.





The Spicer Electrified eS9000r consists of an integrated motor, transmission, and axle system, and is designed as a “drop-in” replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications. The vehicle is designed with a range of up to 90 miles and peak power of 226 kW for grade startability of 20 percent.





Dana’s e-Axle includes a patent-pending integrated parking mechanism (park pawl) that eliminates the need for an external solution.

Dana and Motiv are collaborating to customize a Ford F-550 Chassis with an all-electric e-Axle. The vehicle can be used for box trucks, maintenance trucks, shuttle buses, and more. The customized chassis features lithium-ion batteries and is on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California.

Motiv’s EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) are CARB-certified, GSA-approved, and available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles.