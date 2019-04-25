Electrify America collaborating with nine additional companies to host more than 30 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 April 2019

Electrify America announced collaborations with nine additional companies to host more than 30 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations across the US. The companies, ranging from popular grocery store chains to retail shopping centers, will help expand the availability of electric vehicle DC fast charging for customers who drive or are considering purchasing an EV.

Electrify America’s charging stations will be installed at a variety of locations including leading grocery chains Kroger and The Save Mart Companies; real estate investment trusts (REIT) including Federal Realty Investment Trust, Fulcrum Property, ShopCore Properties, ValueRock Realty Partners, The Macerich Company and Washington Prime Group; and Pan-Cal Corporation, a real estate development and investment company.

More than 20 of the new charging sites will be located in California. Other charging sites will be built at locations in six additional states including Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Electrify America plans to install or have under development 484 charging station sites featuring more than 2,000 ultra-fast chargers by July 2019. 

In the first two phases of the company’s investments ending December 31, 2021, Electrify America’s DC fast charging stations are expected to be located in 29 metro areas, along high-traffic corridors in 46 states including the District of Columbia and two cross-country routes.

The company is investing $2 billion over ten years in electric vehicle infrastructure and education.

Electrify America’s chargers range in power from 150 kilowatts (kW) up to 350kW, which can charge capable vehicles at speeds up to 20 miles per minute. The chargers are also compatible with many of today’s electric vehicles that are capable of charging at speeds up to 150kW.

