Allison introduces new AXE Series e-axles for MD, HD trucks; in Peterbilt 579EV Class 8 EV for testing

Allison Transmission, a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles, introduced the new AXE Series e-axle systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks at the Advanced Clean Technology (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA. A fully integrated electric powertrain system designed to fit inside a standard frame along the axles of commercial trucks; the AXE Series features electric motors, a 2-speed gearbox, oil coolers and pumps. The offering also includes power electronics for a complete powertrain solution.





The AXE Series electric powertrain will be integrated in Peterbilt’s Model 579EV electric Class 8 truck for evaluation and testing. As configured, the truck features 1,475 hp (1,100 kW), delivering industry-leading performance as well as efficiency.

The AXE system is compatible with full battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell range extender electric vehicles (FCEV), and internal combustion engine (ICE) or turbine generator range extenders (REV).

The AXE Series is the first e-axle in the heavy-duty truck industry to provide this level of power density, size and simplicity. We take tremendous pride that our solution is one of the most efficient and powerful systems ever to be developed for commercial trucks. —David S. Graziosi, Allison Transmission President and CEO

The Allison AXE Series, a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award finalist, has a one million-mile design life for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The system integrates one or two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional driveshafts and support structures.

A dual-motor axle has a continuous power of 536 hp (400 kW) and peak output power of 738 hp (550 kW). A tandem axle configuration is also available for these vehicles. The system can handle 100% torque in regenerative braking. The complete integration of the AXE Series delivers increased efficiency and best-in-class continuous power through superior internal cooling.

The AXE Series is available in single- and dual-motor options to package the entire electric powertrain inside a standard frame that exists in almost every global commercial truck including refuse trucks, school buses, and drayage and delivery trucks. This allows the AXE Series to be a bolt-in solution by design, ensuring efficiency in the installation process.