Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
TRI-AD, Maxar Technologies, NTT DATA collaborate to build high-definition maps for autonomous vehicles from space
Velodyne Lidar, Nikon announce manufacturing agreement for mass production of Velodyne lidar sensors

Air Liquide and Houpu form JV to develop hydrogen station infrastructure in China

26 April 2019

Air Liquide and Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding co., Ltd finalized the creation of a joint venture—Air Liquide Houpu Hydrogen Equipment co., Ltd—for the development, production and distribution of hydrogen refilling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles.

This joint venture will enable the companies to develop projects together with a view to promoting the development of a network of hydrogen stations in China. This collaboration will combine Air Liquide’s global technological expertise in clean hydrogen mobility solutions with Houpu’s leadership in the production and construction of natural gas refilling stations on the Chinese market.

This agreement is aligned with the Chinese government’s 13th five-year plan, which aims to support clean mobility through, in particular, the development and sale of fuel cell electric vehicles.

The creation of this joint venture with Houpu illustrates the willingness of the Chinese market players to contribute to decarbonize transportation, reduce urban pollution and preserve the environment. Air Liquide is facilitating the development of hydrogen mobility and its adoption by users. This commitment, in line with the Group’s climate objectives, is all the more significant given that China is the world’s largest car market.

—François Darchis, Senior Vice-President and member of the Air Liquide group Executive Committee, supervising Innovation

Air Liquide in China operates nearly 90 plants and employs more than 4,000 employees today. With a strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business activities include industrial and medical gas operations, Engineering & Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation units/hydrogen facilities), as well as Innovation activities.

Over the past 50 years, Air Liquide has developed unique expertise enabling it to master the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users, thus contributing to the widespread use of hydrogen as a clean energy source, for mobility in particular. Air Liquide has designed and installed more than 120 stations around the world to date.

Houpu is a Chinese listed company that provides clean energy refueling equipment and related services. More than 5,000 natural gas refilling equipment are supplied to more than 2,800 customers worldwide. In the field of natural gas and hydrogen energy refilling, Houpu’s capability covers the whole value chain including engineering, equipment research and manufacture, integration, installation and after-sales service.

Posted on 26 April 2019 in China, Hydrogen, Infrastructure | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Houpu and Air Liquid will rapidly cover China with a blanket of clean H2 stations for FCEVs and other uses.

Good news for the 1,000,000+ FCEVs planned for China.

Posted by: HarveyD | 26 April 2019 at 07:06 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)