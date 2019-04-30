More than 1M plug-in vehicles sold in China in 2018; 8.1% of LDV market

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
30 April 2019

The combined total of light-duty all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) sold in China in 2018 was more than 1 million, or 8.1% of the light-duty vehicle market there, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

This compared to 386,000 plug-in vehicles sold in Europe and 361,000 plug-in vehicles in the United States—about 2% of the market in both places.

Europe’s plug-in vehicle sales have been nearly equally split between EV and PHEV since 2015, while more EV than PHEV have been sold in China and the United States.

Sales of New Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Country/Region, 2015-2018. Sources: China - Data summarized by Argonne National Laboratory from Hewu WANG, Xu HAO. Data Base of Electric Vehicle Production in China, State Key Laboratory of Automotive Safety and Energy, Tsinghua University.
Europe - European Alternative Fuels Observatory.
United States - Argonne National Laboratory, Light-Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update Program, March 25, 2019.

Posted on 30 April 2019 in China, Electric (Battery), Sales | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Amazing news. EVs with 8.1% of the total local vehicle market, China is leading the world with 60+% of the world EV market. EU and USA may never catch up?

Posted by: HarveyD | 30 April 2019 at 09:25 AM

