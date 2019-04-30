More than 1M plug-in vehicles sold in China in 2018; 8.1% of LDV market

The combined total of light-duty all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) sold in China in 2018 was more than 1 million, or 8.1% of the light-duty vehicle market there, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

This compared to 386,000 plug-in vehicles sold in Europe and 361,000 plug-in vehicles in the United States—about 2% of the market in both places.

Europe’s plug-in vehicle sales have been nearly equally split between EV and PHEV since 2015, while more EV than PHEV have been sold in China and the United States.





Sales of New Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Country/Region, 2015-2018.

