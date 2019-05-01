Agility unveils high-performance battery packs and electric drivetrains for trucks

Agility Fuel Solutions, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, introduced high-performance battery packs and complete electric vehicle drivetrain integrations for medium-and heavy-duty trucks.

Agility’s battery packs are being delivered to multiple truck OEM electric vehicle programs. These lightweight, liquid-cooled lithium ion (NMC) battery packs are configurable in 110kWh increments, currently up to 440kWh for Class 8 trucks. They are the lightest battery packs for commercial vehicles, exceeding 150 Watt-hours per kilogram.

Agility’s patent-pending battery pack design wraps around and underneath the truck’s frame rail space to make the most efficient possible use of space on the truck, engineered with integrated mounting brackets and steps. Packs are designed to handle tough commercial trucking duty cycles and environmental conditions, with integrated vibration isolation and impact protection as well as environmental enclosures exceeding IP67 and IP6k9k.

Agility is also providing OEMs with complete integrated drivetrains, including third-party eAxles, Agility battery packs and power electronics, and controls.

As part of its drivetrain package Agility is including a patent-pending high-voltage electric front-end accessories drive (eFEAD) module, bringing together all components required to operate the cab, air brakes, and complete vehicle thermal management into a single convenient package.

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers.

Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks.