Lightning Systems debuts new all-electric Ford F-59 Model, electrifying delivery vans and food trucks

Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains for commercial fleets, announced new battery-electric powertrain options for the Ford F-59 Model to support its customers with delivery and food truck applications.

The new Lightning Electric powertrain for the Ford F-59 chassis is available for all F-59 variants, which range from 16,000 to 22,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) configurations. Lightning has already received orders for early production units, and deliveries will begin this summer.

This powertrain is the fifth powertrain now available in the Lightning product line.

We now offer the broadest range of electric powertrain products in the industry, with high-quality zero-emission powertrains available for commercial and government fleets on Class 3 through 7 Ford, GM, and city bus platforms that are readily available and supported by a large number of service partners, upfitters, and accessory lines. Our customers have been asking for this platform because the Ford F-59 chassis is economical, high quality, and widely used by our customers in delivery truck and food truck applications. —Tim Reeser, CEO, Lightning Systems

The new Lightning Electric Ford F-59 model will offer peak power of 180 kW (241 HP). Torque is rated at 1071 N·m, (790 lb-ft). There is a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain with maintenance performed by trained local dealers. Vehicle vouchers and incentives are available in many states.

The Lightning F-59 offers two range variants—either 80 or 110 miles—with a modular, state-of-the-art, thermally-managed lithium ion battery systems with 96 or 128 kWh respectively. The battery system will accommodate a full charge in under two hours for 80 miles of range and a little over 2 hours for the 110-mile range version with DC Fast Charging.

The powertrain supports full regenerative braking, with industry-leading efficiency that adds range while reducing wear and tear on the friction brakes. The vehicle comes with Lightning Analytics, the leading electric powertrain telematics-analytics system that provides detailed reporting on key vehicle efficiency and operating metrics critical to fleet optimization.

In addition to the new all-electric F-59, existing vehicles can be repowered to become zero emission vans and trucks with the Lightning powertrain.

Lightning Electric is available for the Ford F-59 as part of Ford’s eQVM (Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifiers) program. Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning drivetrain. Ford QVM participants perform installations and service. Last year, Lightning Systems began deliveries of the Lightning Electric upfit for the heavy-duty Ford Transit, which is also covered by Ford’s eQVM program.

ightning Systems designs and manufacturers zero emission all-electric powertrains for commercial fleets—from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks and class 7 and 8 city buses. All Lightning products are available today.