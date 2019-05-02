2020 Range Rover available with 48V mild hybrid in-line 6
02 May 2019
The 2020 Range Rover is now available in the UK with a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine in a Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) powertrain designed to bring enhanced efficiency to the range with fuel economy of 9.3l/100km (25.3 mpg US) and CO2 emissions of 212g/km (NEDC equivalent combined).
The latest 400PS Ingenium engine delivers 550N·m of torque that powers the new Range Rover from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds (0-60mph in 5.9 seconds) and to a top speed of 140mph (225km/h).
Based around a new start-stop system, the latest 3.0-liter engine is paired with an electric motor that can harvest energy through deceleration and store it in a 48V battery. This energy can then be re-deployed through torque-assist, reducing CO2 emissions and the work load on the engine.
The otherwise wasted energy is used to power the electric supercharger, which enhances vehicle capability by enhancing the torque curve at low engine speeds for greater responses. Superior comfort is achieved thanks to the natural mass balance of the engine, which allows it to run more smoothly.—Nick Rogers, Executive Director of Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover
Connectivity has been enhanced with the addition of a new Smartphone Pack, fitted as standard across the range. Offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mobile device mirroring, it provides intuitive access to customers’ favourite compatible apps such as navigation and music streaming.
Owners continue to benefit from traditional capability features, for tasks such as Terrain Response 2. There is also a suite of safety technology, including optional Adaptive Cruise Control—featuring Stop & Go and Steering Assist—alongside High Speed Emergency Braking.
I wonder if we have a trend from V to in-line 6-cylinder engines in Europe? The mild 48V hybrid will, most likely, replace conventional ICE powertrains in the near future. This voltage level does not pose a hazard to humans, which simplifies the system. It remains to be seen how far this technology can be stretched in the future. There is not much information on the 12% CO2 improvement but it is not likely that this improvement cannot solely be attributable to the hybrid system.
Posted by: Peter_XX | 02 May 2019 at 02:25 AM
A quick search finds that the previous model offered V6 and V8 engines. I know the in-line 6 has superior mass balancing; could the absence of balance shafts or the like account for lower losses?
An electric supercharger probably means electric power steering and maybe even electric A/C. The reduction in accessory drag could help account for that 12%.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 02 May 2019 at 04:20 AM
It's just a much more modern engine family than their old V8 and V6 which were left-over from Land Rover's Ford days (10+ years ago).
The Ingenium engine family was first introduced with 4 cylinders in the smaller Discovery Sport and Evoque. It makes sense for a relatively small manufacturer to derive their 6 cylinder from their 4 cylinder, instead of tooling-up for a V6. The Range Rovers and bigger Jaguars have lots of space under the hood for an in-line 6, so the advantages of a V design would not be as relevant.
Posted by: Bernard | 02 May 2019 at 05:34 AM