2020 Range Rover available with 48V mild hybrid in-line 6

The 2020 Range Rover is now available in the UK with a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine in a Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) powertrain designed to bring enhanced efficiency to the range with fuel economy of 9.3l/100km (25.3 mpg US) and CO 2 emissions of 212g/km (NEDC equivalent combined).





The latest 400PS Ingenium engine delivers 550N·m of torque that powers the new Range Rover from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds (0-60mph in 5.9 seconds) and to a top speed of 140mph (225km/h).

Based around a new start-stop system, the latest 3.0-liter engine is paired with an electric motor that can harvest energy through deceleration and store it in a 48V battery. This energy can then be re-deployed through torque-assist, reducing CO 2 emissions and the work load on the engine.





The otherwise wasted energy is used to power the electric supercharger, which enhances vehicle capability by enhancing the torque curve at low engine speeds for greater responses. Superior comfort is achieved thanks to the natural mass balance of the engine, which allows it to run more smoothly. —Nick Rogers, Executive Director of Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover

Connectivity has been enhanced with the addition of a new Smartphone Pack, fitted as standard across the range. Offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mobile device mirroring, it provides intuitive access to customers’ favourite compatible apps such as navigation and music streaming.

Owners continue to benefit from traditional capability features, for tasks such as Terrain Response 2. There is also a suite of safety technology, including optional Adaptive Cruise Control—featuring Stop & Go and Steering Assist—alongside High Speed Emergency Braking.