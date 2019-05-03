Hyundai introduces enhanced IONIQ in Europe; BEV gets 38.3 kWh pack

Hyundai Motor is introducing connectivity and design enhancements for the new IONIQ in Europe. As of its launch in 2016, IONIQ was the world’s first car planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric.





New Hyundai IONIQ Electric

The new IONIQ features advanced Blue Link connectivity services, SmartSense active safety and driving assistance systems and state-of-the-art infotainment features. In addition, both the exterior and interior design receive updates, while drivers of the new IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 36% added energy capacity with an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery (up from 28 kWh).

The new IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in will be available to customers from July 2019. The electric version will follow in September 2019.

The new IONIQ Electric’s battery offering a total of 294 km (183 miles) of range (internal target under WLTP regulations). The e-motor delivers a maximum power of 136 PS and 295 N·m of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger—an upgrade from current 6.6-kW—for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.

The new IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ Plug-in both feature the known Kappa 1.6-liter GDI, gasoline-direct-injection four-cylinder engine delivering maximum power of 105 PS and 147 N·m of torque. The IONIQ Hybrid’s permanent magnet electric motor delivers 43.5 PS (32 kW) with maximum torque of 170 N·m, powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.56 kWh capacity positioned under the rear seats.

The plug-in version’s electric motor delivers 60.5 PS (44.5 kW) with maximum torque of 170 N·m, powered by a 8.9 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. In combination with the 1.6-liter GDI engine, IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in deliver a system output of 103.6 kW (141 PS) and up to 265 N·m of torque.

The electric motor enables the IONIQ Hybrid to operate in pure electric mode at speeds up to 120 km/h. Drivers choosing the IONIQ Plug-in can safely rely on 52 kilometers (32 miles) of pure electric driving range (WLTP target figure) powered by the 8.9 kWh battery.





New Hyundai IONIQ Electric interior

Connectivity. The new IONIQ features Hyundai Blue Link, a connected vehicle system which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers of IONIQ Electric to remote start and stop, while all versions allow remote lock or unlock and control air conditioning via a smartphone app.

This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. With Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.

With the new IONIQ, Hyundai also introduces eCall, automatically dialing emergency assistance if airbags are deployed or the call button located above the rear-view mirror is pressed. Relevant information (car information, time of accident, driving direction, airbag and impact sensor information) is sent to the local emergency service.

In addition to this, the new IONIQ arrives with LIVE Services available when customers include satellite navigation. Drivers receive a five-year free subscription for this feature, which offers up-to-the-minute information about: weather, traffic, speed camera warning (where legally allowed), on- and off-street parking, live nearby-dealer information as well as identifying nearby charging stations and live POI Search.

The optional Audio Video Navigation system displays a variety of useful information across its 10.25-inch split touch-screen, and features available Cloud-based voice recognition in six languages (with Blue Link). The improved screen can be customised providing two home screen versions and ability to edit displayed widgets and icons. In addition to standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even with the base onboard system, with standard new Multi-Bluetooth function (with 10.25-inch AVN option only) drivers of the new IONIQ can connect two phones at the same time to listen to each phone’s music through Bluetooth streaming.

Safety package. For a comfortable and safe driving experience, all new IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package. This cutting-edge driver assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the vehicle to protect drivers from potential hazards while on the road.

The new IONIQ’s leading safety package includes Front Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection with new Cyclist Detection ability and Driver Attention Warning. Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist also come standard. Optionally available as well are Lane Following Assist which keeps the car in the middle of a lane so drivers can navigate safely even in heavy traffic during rush hour, and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning that uses the front camera and information from the navigation system to identify road speed signs and displays the speed limit and no-passing signs in real time.

Using the radar sensor to detect the distance from the car in front, Smart Cruise Control with Stop&Go and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert maintains a preset distance to automatically stop and depart again according to traffic conditions. Additional options include Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

Eco-Driving Assist System. The new IONIQ Plug-in and Hybrid are equipped with the Eco-Driving Assist System (Eco DAS) to help improve fuel economy. The integrated Coasting Guide analyses road information from the navigation system to notify the driver when deceleration (for example change of directions, cross-roads, highway exits) is imminent. The feature aims to reduce fuel consumption and minimise brake usage. The Coasting Guide can be activated when in Eco mode between 40 and 160 km/h.

Eco DAS is further equipped with a Predictive Energy Management system, which manages charging and discharging of the battery in uphill and downhill situations to maximise the battery usage. When a lack of battery state-of-charge is predicted during uphill driving, the IONIQ Plug-in and Hybrid increase internal-combustion engine operation to charge the battery. When a sufficient battery state-of-charge is reached during downhill driving, e-motor intervention increases to minimize fuel consumption and further energy is simultaneously recovered through regenerative braking.

The hybrid and plug-in versions of the new IONIQ feature Adjustable Regenerative Braking in Eco mode, which allows drivers to select from different intensity levels via the paddle shifters. In Sport mode the paddles act as manual shifters.

Taking a cue from its similarly innovative Kona Electric sibling, as a maximum use of regenerative braking technology, the new IONIQ Electric adopts 1-pedal driving capability, which allows drivers to stop the car by simply holding onto the left paddle shift lever with often no need to engage the braking pedal.

Working thus via Smart Regenerative Braking, the level of energy recuperation is automatically adjusted depending on the road incline and traffic situation in front when coasting.

The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers reduce their energy consumption and the car’s remaining energy can be extended during unforeseeable emergency situations.