Porsche launches two new cogen plants running on biogas in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

Porsche has launched two new cogeneration plants in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to enhance its environmentally friendly energy mix and close the remaining gap to CO 2 neutral production of the fully electric Taycan in Zuffenhausen.

The heat and power plants, each of which has an output of around two megawatts, run exclusively on biogas and residual products produced from organic waste.





In contrast to conventional power plants, cogeneration plants are used to generate heat and power in parallel. They do not emit the heat generated as part of energy production into the environment, but use it for heating. Their efficiency can be maximized by operating them close to the area in which heat is constantly required—e.g.,close to the paint shop, its immersion baths and drying areas, where steady process heat is needed.

Approximately 90% of the heat generated will be used to heat and provide hot water for the office and production buildings at the Porsche Zuffenhausen site, where almost 12,000 people work.

The new cogeneration plants have a total efficiency of more than 83 percent, said Stephan Hartmann, who works in the Environmental and Energy Management division at Porsche.

The two new cogeneration plants will complement the heat and power generation solution already in place at the site, for which Porsche has used two natural gas plants to date. These plants will also be switched to biogas. In addition, Porsche in Stuttgart is on track to use bioenergy from the city’s organic waste plant as soon as the City of Stuttgart commissions the plant in 2021.

The expansion of the cogeneration plants at the Porsche site in Zuffenhausen is taking place alongside the development of production for the Taycan—the first fully electric Porsche. The four-door electric sports car will be launched on the market at the end of 2019 and will be produced as part of a CO 2 -neutral process at the Zuffenhausen site.