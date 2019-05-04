Irizar to supply 15 electric buses and infrastructure to Swiss city of Schaffhausen; Rhine River hydropower

Irizar has signed a contract for 15 zero emissions electric buses and charging infrastructure for Schaffhausen in Switzerland. The energy needed for the charging stations will be generated by the Rhine River as it passes through Schaffhausen.





Irizar was awarded the supply contract for the first line of electric buses for the city of Schaffhausen by public tender. The contract includes 15 Irizar ie tram model zero-emissions electric vehicles (7 of which are 12 meters and 8 are 18 meters long); 12 fast charging stations; and 16 in-depot charging stations.

This is a lighthouse project with the aim of electrifying public transport in the city of Schaffhausen. There will be the possibility for a second phase in 2022-2027 when the amount could rise to 47 vehicles, 20 quick charging stations and 51 in-depot charging stations.

The Irizar ie tram model includes integrated Irizar Group technology in its electronics, energy storage and communications.

This is a unique project in Switzerland and in Europe where 12 fast charging points of 600 kW will be installed in one of the main avenues of the city and charging will be done using green energy generated by the river Rhine as it passes through Schaffhausen. Once more the Irizar Group is showing its capacity to provide turnkey solutions by supplying buses and charging stations that meet specific requirements of a city. —Hector Olabegogeaskoetxea, Manager Director of Irizar e-mobility

Irizar e-mobility aims to provide comprehensive electric mobility solutions for cities, both in terms of manufacturing zero emissions 100% electric vehicles, and in terms of manufacturing and installing the major infrastructure systems necessary for charging, traction and energy storage, all designed and manufactured using 100% Group technology, with the Irizar guarantee and service quality.

The Irizar ie tram is a 100% electric bus that combines the large capacity, ease of access and internal configuration of a tram with the flexibility of a city bus.