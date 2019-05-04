Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE announces $79M for bioenergy research and development
Niagara Falls Maid of the Mist vessels going battery-electric; ABB power and propulsion

Irizar to supply 15 electric buses and infrastructure to Swiss city of Schaffhausen; Rhine River hydropower

04 May 2019

Irizar has signed a contract for 15 zero emissions electric buses and charging infrastructure for Schaffhausen in Switzerland. The energy needed for the charging stations will be generated by the Rhine River as it passes through Schaffhausen.

JAZ_756687 copy

Irizar was awarded the supply contract for the first line of electric buses for the city of Schaffhausen by public tender. The contract includes 15 Irizar ie tram model zero-emissions electric vehicles (7 of which are 12 meters and 8 are 18 meters long); 12 fast charging stations; and 16 in-depot charging stations.

This is a lighthouse project with the aim of electrifying public transport in the city of Schaffhausen. There will be the possibility for a second phase in 2022-2027 when the amount could rise to 47 vehicles, 20 quick charging stations and 51 in-depot charging stations.

The Irizar ie tram model includes integrated Irizar Group technology in its electronics, energy storage and communications.

This is a unique project in Switzerland and in Europe where 12 fast charging points of 600 kW will be installed in one of the main avenues of the city and charging will be done using green energy generated by the river Rhine as it passes through Schaffhausen. Once more the Irizar Group is showing its capacity to provide turnkey solutions by supplying buses and charging stations that meet specific requirements of a city.

—Hector Olabegogeaskoetxea, Manager Director of Irizar e-mobility

Irizar e-mobility aims to provide comprehensive electric mobility solutions for cities, both in terms of manufacturing zero emissions 100% electric vehicles, and in terms of manufacturing and installing the major infrastructure systems necessary for charging, traction and energy storage, all designed and manufactured using 100% Group technology, with the Irizar guarantee and service quality.

The Irizar ie tram is a 100% electric bus that combines the large capacity, ease of access and internal configuration of a tram with the flexibility of a city bus.

Posted on 04 May 2019 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Fleets, Heavy-duty | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Remarkable design up-to-date e-buses using Hydro energy to further reduce pollution and GHGs.

A hand to Irizar, Schaffhausen and Switzerland for an avant-garde environmental project.

Posted by: HarveyD | 04 May 2019 at 08:14 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)