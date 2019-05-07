DOE: US plug-in vehicles consumed nearly 3 TWh of electricity in 2018

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 May 2019

The amount of electricity consumed by plug-in electric vehicles (PEV) in the United States has nearly doubled in the last two years—from 1.44 terawatt-hours in 2016 to 2.85 terawatt-hours in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The share of electricity consumption from all-electric vehicles (EV) increased compared to the electricity consumption from plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). In 2018, EV accounted for 61% of all PEV electricity consumption while PHEV accounted for the remaining 39%.

Electricity consumption of US plug-in EVs, 2010-2018. Includes only light-duty vehicles. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018, ANL/ESD-19/2, March 2019.

Comments

Engineer-Poet

By way of comparison, the US consumes about 4200 TW-hr/yr.  We have a long way to go before our ground transport is electrified.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 07 May 2019 at 04:11 AM

Bernard

To put it an other way, a handy (unverified) online converter tells me this is the equivalent of 0.84 million barrels of oil. It's not nothing, but it's also not a lot. Yet.

Posted by: Bernard | 07 May 2019 at 04:52 AM

