DOE: US plug-in vehicles consumed nearly 3 TWh of electricity in 2018

The amount of electricity consumed by plug-in electric vehicles (PEV) in the United States has nearly doubled in the last two years—from 1.44 terawatt-hours in 2016 to 2.85 terawatt-hours in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The share of electricity consumption from all-electric vehicles (EV) increased compared to the electricity consumption from plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). In 2018, EV accounted for 61% of all PEV electricity consumption while PHEV accounted for the remaining 39%.





Electricity consumption of US plug-in EVs, 2010-2018. Includes only light-duty vehicles. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018, ANL/ESD-19/2, March 2019.