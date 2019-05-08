Volkswagen starts pre-booking for ID.3 EV in Europe; ID.3 1ST special edition

Volkswagen started pre-booking in Europe for the first model in its new full-electric ID. family, now officially named the ID.3. With immediate effect, potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 at www.volkswagen.com/id-prebooking by paying a registration deposit of €1,000. The ID.3 1ST special edition, which has been especially configured for pre-booking, includes high-quality, high-performance equipment and is limited to 30,000 vehicles.





Volkswagen is equipping the ID.3 1ST with the medium-sized battery option later available for the ID.3 series, which the company expects to be the most popular. With the three series battery options, ranges between 330 and up to 550 kilometers in accordance with WLTP will be possible.

The pre-booking special edition has a range of 420 km (261 miles) (WLTP). While the base recommended price of the ID.3 series model with the smallest battery version starts at below €30,000 in Germany (target price), the exclusive ID.3 1ST special edition will be available for less than €40,000, before the deduction of the state subsidy in each case.

Volkswagen is offering ID.3 1ST buyers the possibility of taking electric power for their vehicles free of charge for the first year up to a maximum of 2,000 kWh at all public charging points connected to the Volkswagen charging app We Charge, and also using the pan-European IONITY rapid charging network, in which Volkswagen is participating, which offers eco-power where this is technically feasible.

The ID.3 is to be delivered to customers in carbon neutral form. Both battery cell production and ID. production are oriented towards this goal, for example with the consistent use of power from renewable sources. Unavoidable emissions in the production process will be compensated for by certified climate projects.

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start, as planned, at the end of 2019 and the first vehicles are to be delivered to customers in mid-2020.

Volkswagen is offering the ID.3 1ST special edition in four colors and three versions. All the versions will feature large wheel rims and comprehensive equipment:

The ID.3 1 ST with comprehensive convenience features, including voice control and navigation system;

the ID.3 1 ST Plus with additional IQ. Light and bi-color exterior and interior design; and

the ID.3 1ST Max with large panoramic glass roof and innovations such as the augmented reality head-up display.

In most markets, the ordering phase for pre-booking customers will start just after the IAA. Customers will then be able to place a binding order for one of the three exclusive ID.3 1ST models with the Volkswagen dealer they prefer.

In Germany, the binding order will become effective in April 2020. Up to that point, customers will be able to cancel their registration at any time without any charge, in which case the registration deposit will be immediately refunded.

Pre-booking is being offered in 29 European markets. The most important markets in Europe for the ID.3 will be Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Austria. On average, Volkswagen plans to deliver more than 100,000 vehicles per year to customers.