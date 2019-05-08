Marvell to acquire Aquantia for ~$425M; Multi-Gig Ethernet; automotive in-vehicle networking for autonomous driving

Infrastructure semiconductor solutions company Marvell Technology Group will acquire all outstanding shares of Aquantia, Corp. common stock in exchange for consideration of $13.25 per share in cash. This represents approximately $452 million in transaction value after adjusting for net cash on Aquantia’s balance sheet.

Aquantia is provider of high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access and automotive markets.

The acquisition of Aquantia complements Marvell’s portfolio of copper and optical physical layer product offerings and extends its position in the Multi-Gig 2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet segments. In particular, Aquantia’s innovative Multi-gig automotive PHYs, coupled with Marvell’s gigabit PHY and secure switch products, creates a broad range of high-speed in-car networking solutions. This combination accelerates Marvell’s vision for the future of automotive networking with speeds necessary to enable level 4 and 5 autonomous driving.

As the automotive industry increasingly adopts Ethernet in-vehicle networks for mainstream models, the number of related ports is expected to grow at a 62% annualized growth trajectory, from 53 million in 2018 to 367 million by 2022.

Our acquisition of Aquantia will fuel Marvell’s leadership in the transformation of the in-car network to high-speed Ethernet over the next decade. At the same time, Aquantia extends our reach in the rapidly emerging Multi-Gig segment of network infrastructure and creates a leading end-to-end Ethernet connectivity portfolio. —Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Marvell’s non-GAAP earnings per share and generate significant annual run-rate synergies of $40 million to be realized within 12 months after the transaction closes.

Marvell intends to finance the transaction with cash on hand and revolver borrowings. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close by the end of CY2019, subject to regulatory approval as well as other customary closing conditions, including the adoption by Aquantia's stockholders of the merger agreement.

In connection with the execution of the definitive agreement, certain stockholders of Aquantia, together holding approximately 17% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Aquantia, have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction under a voting and support agreement.