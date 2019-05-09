Porsche launches ideas competition for sustainable mobility; €20,000 in prize money

At ‘re:publica’, the digital conference in Berlin, Porsche launched the ideas competition ‘Mobility for a Better World’. Together with its partners, Porsche is looking for fresh ideas and technology for the sustainable future of mobility. Start-ups, students and developers can now submit their projects. A total of €20,000 euros in prize money, educational packages and development support in cooperation with the Porsche Digital Lab and the APX accelerator await the participants.

The deadline for submitting ideas is 30 August 2019. The winners will be announced during Porsche Sustainability Week in October this year.

Mobility for a Better World is an ideas competition at the intersection of technology, mobility and sustainability asking how visions for a sustainable future could look. Creative ideas and solutions, regardless of their degree of maturity, can now be submitted in the four categories of ‘People’, ‘Wheels’, ‘Cities’ and ‘Trust’ via an application form on Porsche’s technology blog.

The projects submitted will be evaluated by a jury of experts. This consists of Daniela Rathe (Head of Policy and External Relations at Porsche); Anja Hendel (Head of the Porsche Digital Lab); Thomas Bachem (Founder & Chancellor of CODE University of Applied Sciences); Robert Martin (Porsche Digital / APX); Franz W. Rother (Editor-in-Chief EDISON); and Patrick Bungard (Director Center for Advanced Sustainable Management at Cologne Business School and Managing Director M3TRIX).

The prizes for the four winners include €5,000 per category, a comprehensive educational package focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, as well as specific support from the Porsche Digital Lab and the Berlin Accelerator APX.

Participants aged 18 and over can apply, either as a team or as an individual and the ideas competition is being pitched internationally.