Volkswagen logs >10,000 registrations for ID. 3 1ST EV in first 24 hours

At a press event yesterday in Berlin, Volkswagen launched pre-booking in Europe for the first model in its new full-electric ID. model family, the ID.3. One day later, Volkswagen reports that customer interest in the initial special edition of the EV—the ID.3 1ST, which is limited to 30,000 vehicles—is significantly exceeding the brand’s expectations.

More than 10,000 registrations were received throughout Europe during the first 24 hours.

Potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 online at http://www.volkswagen.com/id-prebooking by paying a deposit of €1,000.

The pre-booking special edition ID.3 1ST has a range of up to 420 kilometers (WLTP). While the recommended base price for the ID.3 production model in Germany will be lower than €30,000 for the smallest version, the exclusive special edition is being offered at less than €40,000. These prices apply before the deduction of state subsidies in each case.

Volkswagen is offering pre-bookers who purchase a ID.3 1ST the possibility of charging electric power at no cost for the first year up to a maximum of 2,000 kWh at all public charging points connected to the Volkswagen charging app WeCharge and using the pan-European rapid charging network IONITY.

Volkswagen is participating in this network, which offers eco-power where this is technically feasible. The ID.3 is to be delivered to customers in carbon-neutral form. Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start as planned at the end of 2019 and the first vehicles are to be delivered in mid-2020.

The ID.3 is the first Volkswagen model based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB). The market launch of the ID.3 is to be followed by further models; studies such as the ID. CROZZ, ID. VIZZION or ID. ROOMZZ have already given an idea of what is to come. With its electric offensive, the Volkswagen brand intends to become the world number one by 2025, with more than 20 full-electric models and more than 1 million connected, zero-emission vehicles sold each year.