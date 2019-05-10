Babson College, Toyota Mobility Foundation enter two-year partnership to advance mobility solutions

Babson College and the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), Toyota’s dedicated global foundation to help more people go more places, announced a two-year partnership aimed at accelerating the development of creative mobility solutions that could be deployed in communities in the United States and beyond.

The Toyota Mobility Foundation will provide $2 million toward the partnership with Babson to identify real-world mobility issues facing a local community and create a sustainable plan that would address that challenge.

Babson and TMF will form a collaborative for idea generation, practical education, venture creation, and growth to better understand and utilize human-centered design for future mobility.

Through the partnership, Babson and TMF will design, launch, and scale mobility models to solve on-the-ground problems, while collaborating with select cities to ensure functionality within local communities.

Leveraging Toyota Mobility Foundation’s expertise in the broader mobility space, the partnership will build on Babson’s learning methods that have been shown to accelerate impact, including those that have been used in similar labs in the food, global healthcare, and IoT for Good industries.

The curriculum will include mentoring, business model testing, capital planning, and pitching. Participants will connect directly with socially driven community leaders from both local government and civil society to tackle actual challenges and to test new solutions.

The two-year partnership will launch in Fall 2019. It will include evaluation and selection of interested local communities, implementation of courses with fieldwork, a general needs assessment, problem framework development, identification of initial opportunities, and engagement with community stakeholders. Continued work will include solution generation and selection, solution delivery and diffusion, and iterative entrepreneurial experimentation.