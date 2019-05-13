Clean Energy Zero Now truck orders surpass 250; heavy-duty trucks fueled by renewable natural gas

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has reached agreement with trucking firms to lease or purchase more than 250 new heavy-duty trucks, fueled by its Redeem RNG (renewable natural gas). (Earlier post.)

Clean Energy’s Zero Now program makes the cost of leasing or purchasing a new natural gas heavy-duty truck equal to the price or even lower than that of the same truck equipped with a diesel engine. In addition, truck fleets financed or purchased through Zero Now will be able to purchase Redeem fuel with a fixed discount to diesel at a significant spread.

With financing made available by Zero Now, along with grant programs available in many states, trucking companies are rolling out trucks equipped with the new Cummins-Westport (CWI) ultralow NO x ISX12N natural gas engine, which provide the same torque and reliability as their diesel counterparts.

The ISX12N is certified by California Air Resources Board (CARB) to reduce smog-forming NO x emissions by 90% compared to the current engine standard. RNG reduces climate pollutants such as greenhouse gas, which takes carbon emissions completely out of trucking.

Among the first fleets taking delivery is Kenan Advantage Group, the US’ largest leading bulk carrier, which has added 24 new near-zero trucks to its fleet through Zero Now. Kenan Advantage Group will be deploying its natural gas tractors in the company’s Merchant Gas Group that transports industrial gases. The company will also be utilizing renewable natural gas where available for this deployment.

TTSI is taking delivery of 40 RNG trucks, Freight Line Express is awaiting delivery of 12 trucks, Supra National Express has eight on tap, and Romans Trucking with six. Freshlink and Tradelink Transport have also taken advantage of the program by leasing new heavy-duty natural gas trucks.

Redeem is the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel. It is derived from capturing biogenic methane that is naturally produced by the decomposition of dairy, landfill, and wastewater treatment plant waste. Redeem enables at least 70% reduction in carbon emissions when displacing diesel or gasoline, according to CARB estimates.