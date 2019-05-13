Elaphe to begin low-volume series production of L1500 in-wheel powertrain system

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies will begin low-volume series manufacturing of L1500 gearless in-wheel powertrain system. The Elaphe L1500 in-wheel motor achieves the highest torque densities of electric motors on the market, generating 1500 N·m of torque without using any gears.

A single in-wheel motor can achieve a power output of more than 110 kW (147 HP) and fits inside a 19-inch or larger wheel rim. The L1500 motor is compatible with all drive layouts: rear wheel drive, front wheel drive and four—or more—wheel drive vehicles.





Elaphe L1500D motor features unique compact packaging around standard knuckles and friction braking systems.

Elaphe’s high-performance in-wheel motors are designed for integration in vehicles ranging from small cars to sport utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles with little or no compromise or re-engineering of the existing wheel hub and mechanicals.

The most notable features of Elaphe’s in-wheel motors are their extremely high torque, low weight and unique, compact packaging around standard knuckles and friction braking systems.

The L1500 D-version in-wheel motor has been optimized for low-volume series production and its earlier versions have been tested on several vehicles including passenger cars and off-road-vehicles. The company will begin low-volume series production in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Elaphe previously showcased prototype mules based on the Smart ForTwo, BMW X6 SUV and Audi R8 platforms, among others, demonstrating proven applications for direct drive, in-wheel propulsion motors. In recently performed track testing of the L1500 in-wheel powertrain in a modified electric prototype vehicle, the car achieved 3.5 sec 0-100 km/h acceleration time. This was the fastest recorded time ever for an in-wheel motor application.

Elaphe is currently working on similar prototypes with other mainstream automotive manufacturers, smaller scale and startup electric vehicle companies and is actively searching for partners looking for a new packaging philosophy that frees up occupant and cargo space without displacing existing packaging and brake architecture.