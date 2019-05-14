Citroën unveils 19_19 EV concept

Following the reveal of the Ami One Concept as a vision for urban electric mobility, Citroën is presenting the 19_19 Concept, expressing Citroën’s vision of ultra-comfort and extended mobility to escape from the cities.





The 19_19 Concept is a full-electric concept car with a range of 800 km (497 miles), a true magic carpet ride with a suspended cabin equipped with suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions combined with smart active control, and features autonomous driving technologies and a proactive personal assistant that interacts unprompted with the passengers. The 19_19 Concept will be revealed as a World Premiere at VivaTech in Paris on 16 May 2019.

The 19_19 Concept is powered by an all-electric drive train. 19_19 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in five seconds and reaches a top speed of 200 km/h. Powered by 100 kWh batteries, the 4WD drive train comprising two motors (one at the front, one at the rear) develops torque of 800 N·m, with total power of 340 kW.

19_19 Concept features quick charging technology (with 600 km of range recovered in 20 minutes). For trouble- and cable-free charging, 19_19 Concept is equipped with an induction charging system whereby the batteries are able to charge directly while driving where the road infrastructure so permits.

The 19_19 Concept is largely inspired by aviation. The body design of 19_19 Concept resembles the fuselage of an aircraft and the transparent bubble of a helicopter. The capsule levitates above four “Super Tall and Narrow” wheels. With the four wheels set squarely on the far corners of the body, the 19_19 Concept features a 3.10 m wheelbase that makes room for an oversized battery.

The cabin appears to float above the four wheels, the suspension forming the interface and link between the cabin and the wheels. The concept car features an innovative suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and a smart active control system. The suspension system is visible and signified, showcased within the cabin.

The 19_19 Concept features a transparent double hood that channels a current of air towards the windshield, further enhancing aerodynamics. The short upper hood serves as a spoiler and as a medium for the light signature, in the form of two lines of light in a “Y shape”, consistent with the Brand’s most recent concept cars, CXperience and Ami One Concept.

The subframe on the 19_19 Concept was designed like a skateboard, as a deliberately visible technical platform home to the electric batteries and all the technical components. Fully streamlined, the subframe comprises aerodynamic appendices and piping to optimize air flow, as well as an array of sensors and radars useful to the operation of the vehicle. At the rear, under the cabin, the stem shape enhances aerodynamics by closing the air flow, inspired by the rudder of an airplane.

The 19_19 Concept was created to make driving easier in all driving conditions. Equipped with advanced autonomous driving technologies, 19_19 Concept can take over and manage vehicle control automatically, enabling drivers to get on with other, non-driving related occupations. But when the driver takes back control, because the road infrastructure so requires or because they simply want to enjoy the driving experience, the system was designed to make driving easier and bring drivers greater safety and peace of mind.