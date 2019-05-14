DOE: plug-in vehicles in US displaced 323M gallons of gasoline in 2018; ~0.25%

In 2018, plug-in light-duty vehicles on the road displaced 323 million gallons of gasoline—about one quarter of a percent of all gasoline used in the United States, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Gasoline displacement from plug-in vehicles is about 42% more than it was in

2017 and about twice as much as it was in 2016.

The gasoline displacement from EV versus PHEV was split almost evenly in 2012 and 2013 but EV accounted for two-thirds of the gasoline displacement by 2018.





Source: DOE