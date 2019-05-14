Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Equinor to increase share in high value asset in deepwater US Gulf of Mexico for almost $1B
40 Wärtsilä 20DF engines will power China’s first fleet of LNG-fueled PSVs

DOE: plug-in vehicles in US displaced 323M gallons of gasoline in 2018; ~0.25%

14 May 2019

In 2018, plug-in light-duty vehicles on the road displaced 323 million gallons of gasoline—about one quarter of a percent of all gasoline used in the United States, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Gasoline displacement from plug-in vehicles is about 42% more than it was in

2017 and about twice as much as it was in 2016.

The gasoline displacement from EV versus PHEV was split almost evenly in 2012 and 2013 but EV accounted for two-thirds of the gasoline displacement by 2018.

Fotw1081

Source: DOE

Posted on 14 May 2019 in Market Background, Plug-ins | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)