Opel presents PHEV version of Grandland X SUV

Opel presented the new all-wheel drive PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the Grandland X. Topping Opel’s SUV offer (that also comprises the Crossland X and the Mokka X), the Grandland X Hybrid4 combines the power of a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline engine and two electric motors for a system output of up to 300hp.





Preliminary WLTP/NEDC fuel consumption (weighted, combined) is 2.2 l/100 km (107 mpg US) with 49 g/km CO 2 . Planned to go on sale within the next weeks for first deliveries to customers in early 2020, Opel’s first plug-in hybrid will contribute to the electrification of the German brand’s entire product portfolio by 2024.

It is also part of the carmaker’s strategy for meeting future CO 2 targets. Another step in the process, which also includes highly efficient internal combustion engines, will be the introduction of the fully battery electric version of the next-generation Opel Corsa that goes on sale this year.





The propulsion system of the Grandland X Hybrid4 comprises:

A WLTP-certified, Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant 147 kW/200 hp, 1.6-litr†e turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder gasoline engine specially adapted to the hybrid application; and

an electric drive system with two 80 kW/109 hp electric motors, all-wheel drive and a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor, inverter and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle to provide all-wheel traction on demand.

The engine will mostly be driven at medium to high vehicle speeds, while the lower speeds of transient driving are covered by the electric component of the powertrain.

The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 can cover up to 50 kilometers in pure electric mode in the WLTP driving cycle (60 km according to NEDC). Studies have shown that in Germany, 80% of all daily journeys cover a distance of less than 50 km, so for these customers the Grandland X Hybrid4 could potentially drive with zero emissions all of the time.

In order to further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features a regenerative braking system to recover the energy produced under braking or deceleration. The driver can switch to “Regeneration on Demand” for maximum energy recuperation.

The drag torque of the electric motor is so high that the brake pedal need not be applied to reduce speed to a full stop in normal traffic. The Grandland X Hybrid4 is thus controlled via the accelerator (One Pedal Driving).

To further leverage the high voltage (300 V) electrical system, the Grandland X Hybrid4 is equipped with an electrical air-conditioning compressor and an electrical heater.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will offer four driving modes—electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport—allowing drivers to tailor the car’s characteristics to their wishes or to specific driving conditions. For example, choosing the hybrid mode allows the car to automatically select its most efficient method of propulsion, with the possibility of switching to electric mode for zero-emission driving when reaching a city centre. Selecting AWD mode activates the electrified rear axle for maximum traction on all kinds of roads.

The plug socket for charging the battery via the 3.3 kW on-board charger (a 6.6 kW version is optional) is positioned on the opposite side of the vehicle to the fuel filler, while the battery is installed under the rear seats in order to optimize space in the interior and the trunk.

To make charging even more convenient, the Grandland X Hybrid4 will benefit from the dedicated solutions for electrified vehicles supplied by Free2Move Services, the Groupe PSA mobility brand. The offer will include a charging pass, giving access to more than 85,000 charging points in Europe, and a trip planner, which proposes the best routes based on the car’s residual range and the location of charging stations along the routes. Connected navigation via the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system takes care of finding the routes and the guidance to the chosen charging station.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will also offer the new Opel Connect telematics service. Functions such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, checking key vehicle data via an app, direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency call, give the driver and passengers additional peace of mind. Help can be reached within seconds via the red button. If the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags are deployed, the emergency call is activated automatically.

The new Grandland X Hybrid4 belongs to the vanguard of Opel’s next-generation in electrified vehicles. While the Ampera-e remains on sale in selected markets, the manufacturer will globally launch within 20 months the new Corsa, the new Zafira Life MPV, the new Vivaro LCV and the successor of the Mokka X – each of which will feature a fully battery electric version.