Anaheim Transportation Network orders 40 BYD electric buses; 57% electric fleet by 2020

The Anaheim Transportation Network has awarded an order for 40 battery-electric buses to BYD. The ATN fleet order will increase the number of BYD electric buses the agency can deploy to serve one of the nation’s busiest tourism and employment regions.

The buses range in size from the 30-foot BYD K7M to the articulated 60-foot K11M. One-half of the order will be the popular 40-foot BYD K9M. The variety of BYD buses will allow ATN to efficiently service a range of routes in the Anaheim Resort.

We’ve been operating four of BYD’s 40-foot K9Ms on our routes over the past two years, and based on their performance, we are confident in BYD’s quality product and their support of our efforts to electrify our fleet. These new buses will provide ATN a 57 percent zero-emission fleet by 2020. —ATN Executive Director Diana Kotler

A private, non-profit transportation management association, ATN was created to develop and operate the Anaheim Resort Transit (ART) for the Anaheim Resort District system and surrounding areas in the city with clean fuel shuttles.

Each year more than 9.5 million residents, visitors and employees use ART to connect with local destinations and the ARTIC regional transportation center as part of the citywide #ElectrifyAnaheim program.

ATN was one of 28 California projects selected in 2018 to receive a grant from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), which provides awards from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to help finance transformative, reduction-of-emission capital improvements.

In addition to TIRCP, ATN was also awarded funds for this project from the State of California HVIP vouchers, Anaheim Tourism Improvement District and the City of Norwalk. The bus order will be placed through two existing statewide contracts in Washington and Georgia, which local governments and transit agencies can access to benefit from the leveraged purchasing power, convenience and competitive pricing of these pre-established contracts.