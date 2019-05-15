Cree selected as silicon carbide partner for the Volkswagen Group FAST program

Cree, Inc., a leader in silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, has been selected as the exclusive silicon carbide partner for the Volkswagen Group’s “Future Automotive Supply Tracks” Initiative (FAST). The aim of FAST is to work together to implement technical innovations quicker than before and to realize global vehicle projects even more efficiently and effectively.

The Volkswagen Group has committed to launch almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years, which is up from our pledge of 50 and increases the projected number of vehicles to be built on the Group’s electric platforms from 15 million to 22 million in that timeframe. An effective network is our key to success. Our FAST partners are our strategic partners, each of them outstanding in their respective field. We want to shape the automotive future together. —Michael Baecker, Head of Volkswagen Purchasing Connectivity

The use of silicon carbide accelerates the automotive industry’s transformation to electric vehicles, enabling greater system efficiencies that result in electric cars with longer range and faster charging, while reducing cost, lowering weight and conserving space.

The Volkswagen Group and Cree will be working with tier one and power module suppliers to engineer silicon carbide-based solutions for future Volkswagen Group vehicles. This partnership announcement follows Cree’s 7 May announcement of its $1-billion manufacturing capacity expansion of silicon carbide MOSFETs and wafers in support of its customers. (Earlier post.)