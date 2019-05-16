MAN Engines releases first IMO Tier III engines for workboats; low-cost, SCR-only solution

MAN Engines—a business unit of MAN Truck & Bus, itself a member of the Volkswagen Group—is now offering 12-cylinder, IMO Tier III emission standards engines for workboats, spanning a power range from 551 to 1,213 kW.





The engines are immediately available. This is particularly relevant to customers in Canada and the US’ East and West Coast Emission Control Areas (ECAs), which are now subject to regulatory limits around 70% stricter than IMO Tier II. Customers in the North Sea and Baltic Sea ECAs needing to prepare for the mandatory limits, which will come into force on 1 January 2021, now have a series of options in the MAN Engines range.





MARPOL Annex VI NO x emission limits

The solution ensuring compliance with the IMO Tier III limits is MAN Engines’ modular exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT) system, which was exhibited at the SMM trade fair last year.





Two of the variants that are possible due to the installation flexibility of MAN Engines’ modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system.

The system features a high level of flexibility and is extremely compact, which makes it suited for meeting the diverse requirements associated with professional shipping.

The modular EAT allows for a wide range of installation possibilities, as the individual SCR catalytic converter components can be positioned differently, enabling flexible system integration tailored to specific customer needs. The essentially maintenance-free exhaust gas aftertreatment system is extremely lightweight, as well.

The key to cost savings and greater system simplicity was the manufacturer’s decision to avoid a complex exhaust gas recirculation system and heavy, bulky components like diesel particulate filters and oxidation catalytic converters.

The IMO Tier III compliance solution is based on the expertise of MAN Truck & Bus SE. As one of the leading European commercial vehicle manufacturers, the Group has been successfully using SCR systems in the its own trucks in high-volume production since 2006.

MAN Engines also benefits from the experience in fitting and installation gained from the agricultural and industrial sectors, where the technology has been in serial production since 2015 for in-line and V-engines. The EAT is also showing how practical it can be in field trials for working boats, which are currently running.