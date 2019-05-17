BorgWarner introduces onboard battery charger

BorgWarner introduced its Onboard Battery Charger (OBC), adding to the company’s impressive portfolio of technologies for plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles. This technology uses silicon carbide technology and is best-in-class for power density, power conversion efficiency and safety compliance, the company says.





The OBC is installed in hybrid or electric vehicles to convert alternating current (AC) from the power grid to direct current (DC) for charging batteries.

This technology accepts an extended range of AC inputs including 7.4 kilowatt (kW), 11 kW and 22 kW power ratings with DC-to-DC converter rating integration from 2.3 kW to 3.6 kW as an option. It is compatible with all battery chemistries and voltages of 400 volts, 650 volts and 800 volts.

BorgWarner OBCs have a wide range of charging powers and capabilities. The OBC with a rated charging power of 7.4 kW can also be used for charging powers of 1.8 kW, 3.3 kW and 6.6 kW and uses a single-phase supply from the power grid.

The OBC with a rated charging power of 11 kW is more efficient with its three-phase grid supply and fast charging strategy, while the onboard charger rated at 22 kW is even more efficient with its three-phase supply and therefore much faster charging.