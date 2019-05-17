Six start-ups move into Volkswagen Gläserne Manufaktur from fourth competition

Six new start-ups have been decided on for the founders program in the Future Mobility Incubator at the Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden. The winners of the final pitch were: AVILOO from Vienna; Kopernikus from Berlin; NAVENTIK from Chemnitz; Visualix from Berlin; home-IX UG from Stuttgart; and LiGenium from Chemnitz.

They will start work in the Gläserne Manufaktur in mid-May 2019, where they will be able to develop their ideas for market readiness with the support of Volkswagen and the business development team of Saxony’s capital, Dresden. 114 start-ups entered the fourth founders class competition.

At the end, the eleven teams presented their innovative ideas for future mobility, five of which won over the jury of eight experts at the start-up-pitch. A further start-up (LiGenium) was selected specifically for a site logistics project related to the Incubator.

The winners will develop diagnosis solutions for batteries, new vehicle navigation systems, innovative image processing, smart-home solutions for cars, and retrofit kits for autonomous driving.

AVILOO is in the process of developing a diagnosis system for batteries for electric vehicles. The health status of the battery can be assessed quickly and cheaply during a short test drive. By doing so, the founders aim to provide a basis for stable resale prices for electric vehicles.

home-iX specializes in smart living solutions. Its platform means that industries and companies, such as car manufacturers, can be involved in networked life and the Internet of Things. Furthermore, home-iX makes smart ecosystems compatible with one another (smart home, smart energy, smart services). This is done by using an integration platform based on artificial intelligence and a uniform interface for existing digital ecosystems.

Kopernikus develops solutions for automated driving. Its mission: to complement today’s production vehicles with a range of automated driving functions as quickly as possible. They aim to achieve this by bundling global self-driving software solutions onto one platform. The technology is manufacturer-specific, the software is adapted to the vehicle models and local conditions. The first usable solution is Kopernikus’ own development and is based on artificial intelligence. It is paving the way to fully autonomous vehicles: Kopernikus is already capable of enabling cars to drive autonomously on private premises – for example on factory premises, for loading or in workshops.

LiGenium develops, manufactures and sells machine elements, machines and complete systems using renewable materials. The start-up uses high-quality wood-based materials for light, robust and environmentally friendly applications in conveyor technology, including modular loading systems for the automotive industry.

NAVENTIK is active in satellite navigation for highly automated and autonomous driving. Its goal is to overcome the technological boundaries of traditional satellite navigation receivers and to guarantee precise localisation in urban areas through innovative software algorithms.

Visualix is an expert in image processing. It enables mapping and localization on standard smartphones accurate to the centimeter.

The Incubator in Dresden is aimed at students and researchers interested in establishing new projects. Each start-up receives financial support of up to €15,000 as part of the Incubator program. The Incubator has been around since August 2017.