Neste and Air BP bring sustainable aviation fuel to Caen airport in France

Neste and Air BP are supporting the business aviation sector’s Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF) initiative and helping drive its adoption with operators and aircraft manufacturers. The European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) will take place in Geneva on 21-23 May 2019, and European business aviation community has an option to refuel with sustainable aviation fuel at Caen airport in France.

The fuel has been produced by Neste and supplied by Air BP to Caen Carpiquet (CFR/LFRK) airport in France. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials. The fuel supplied will produce up to 80% fewer emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

The availability of sustainable aviation fuel at Arlanda and Caen airports follows the announcement last month that as part of a collaboration agreement signed in October 2018, Air BP and Neste are ready to supply sustainable alternative fuel to airline and airport customers in Sweden.

Air BP has supplied its sustainable aviation fuel to commercial airlines customers at more than 10 airport locations, including at Oslo airport in Norway, where together with Neste it was the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure.

In 2018 Bombardier’s demonstration fleet was refueled with BP Biojet in Stockholm Arlanda en-route to EBACE and Air BP has also supplied airlines on an ad-hoc basis at airports including Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB), Karlstad (KSD/ESOK) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

Neste is increasing renewable jet fuel production volumes significantly over the course of the next few years. Currently Neste is ramping up capacity to produce up to 100,000 tons per year total in the US and Europe. With the planned Singapore refinery expansion Neste will have the capacity to produce up to 1 million ton of low-emission renewable jet fuel by 2022.