American Battery Solutions emerges from stealth-mode with acquisition of high-voltage assets from Bosch

American Battery Solutions, Inc. (ABS) emerged from stealth-mode with engineering, testing and manufacturing services enabled by an agreement to acquire of high-voltage manufacturing and testing assets from Robert Bosch Battery Systems. The terms of the sale will not be disclosed.

Under the proposed agreement with Robert Bosch Battery Systems, ABS will acquire the testing lab assets for high-voltage battery systems and will lease 40,000 sq. ft. space for prototype battery pack assembly and offices located in Lake Orion, Mich. In addition, ABS will acquire the 172,000 sq. ft. facility located in Springboro, Ohio, where Robert Bosch Battery Systems has assembled lithium-ion battery packs for use in the automotive industry since 2009.

ABS is backed by a $50-million committed investment from KCK Group, a principal investment firm with global offices in London, New York, Bay Area and Dubai.

ABS will develop, design, test and manufacture modular battery solutions for underserved transportation, industrial and commercial markets, primarily in North American and Europe, according to Subhash Dhar, Founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ABS.

ABS brings an experienced team of world-class battery professionals and automotive experts with an entrepreneurial mindset together with world-class development and manufacturing facilities. We’re a new start, not a start-up. —Subhash Dhar

The company is founded by KCK Group and Dhar. ABS’s leadership team includes Dr. John Warner, chief customer officer; Ivan Menjak, vice president, business development and Arun Kumar, director, electronics.

ABS will focus on the middle of the spectrum of battery systems value chain, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration. —Subhash Dhar

ABS will work with OEMs, system integrators and battery manufacturers to supplement and extend their brands with a combination of engineering, testing and manufacturing services. The venture will partner with leading cell suppliers to offer a variety of chemistries and cell form factors. Target applications will include: