Mercedes-Benz adds 48V mild-hybrid V8 GLE 580 to model range

Mercedes-Benz will further expand the GLE model range with the introduction of the V8-powered Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC. The GLE is the first SUV in the Mercedes-Benz line up to introduce the new E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL 48-volt active suspension system. The GLE 580 4MATIC features an electrified V8 biturbo gasoline engine with the 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter generator.





This powerplant delivers 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 N·m) of torque. In addition, the GLE 580 4MATIC is capable of producing an extra 184 lb-ft (250 N·m) of torque and 21 horsepower through EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter generator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy recuperation, resulting in fuel savings previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

The ISG eliminates the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design of the engine, together with the physical separation of the intake/exhaust, creates space for a close-coupled exhaust after treatment.

The 48 V on-board electrical system serves not only high power consumers, such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also the integrated starter-generator (ISG), which also supplies energy to the battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation.

The GLE 580 4MATIC also features the variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system with Voice Control and natural language understanding is further enhanced with the newly available MBUX Interior Assistant. This update allows for intuitive operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition.

Starting at $76,800, the GLE 580 4MATIC features an extensive list of standard equipment including AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping, leather upholstery, and exterior AMG Line, and it is optionally available with 22" wheels.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC joins the GLE 350, GLE 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC models, and will go on sale in the US in late 2019.