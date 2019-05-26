ŠKODA introduces PHEV version of flagship along with first battery-electric production model

ŠKODA, a member of the Volkswagen Group, has introduced the SUPERB iV—a plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUPERB— and the CITIGOe iV, the company’s first production battery-electric vehicle. The ŠKODA iV sub-brand covers both the development of the brand’s own family of electrified products as well as a special ecosystem for mobility solutions. As part of the company’s 2025 Strategy, ŠKODA AUTO will be investing a total of €2 billion in the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services over the next five years. This is the company’s largest investment program to date.





ŠKODA SUPERB iV PHEV. Like all of the SUPERB models, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV will be produced at the Kvasiny plant. The SUPERB iV is the first ŠKODA model to feature a plug-in hybrid drive. The SUPERB iV is powered by a 1.4 TSI gasoline engine delivering 115 kW (156 PS) and an 85 kW electric motor. The maximum power output is 160 kW (218 PS).





The ŠKODA SUPERB iV fulfills the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard; the car’s CO 2 emissions are below 40 g/km. The 13 kWh battery enables an all-electric, zero-emission range of up to 55 km (34 miles) in the WLTP cycle and can be charged using a standard household plug socket, a wall box, or while driving using the gasoline engine as well as brake energy recovery.

When used in combination with the gasoline engine, the range is 850 km (528 miles). Furthermore, the SUPERB iV is equipped with the latest generation of infotainment system.





CITIGOe iV EV. The ŠKODA CITIGOe iV is the Czech manufacturer’s first all-electric vehicle. Its electric motor delivers 61 kW with 210 N·m maximum torque.

The battery in the chassis floor measures 1.1x1.7x0.3 m and comprises 168 cells. The 36.8 kWh lithium-ion battery allows for a range of up to 265 km (165 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged to 80% in 1 hour at a 40-kW DC fast charger using a CCS (Combined Charging System) charging cable.

The CITIGOe iV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.5 seconds. Its top speed is 130 km/h.

Series production of the environmentally friendly city speedster will begin in the second half of 2019.