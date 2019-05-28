Nouryon and Gasunie study scale-up of green hydrogen project to meet aviation fuels demand

Nouryon and Gasunie are studying an expansion of a planned green hydrogen unit at Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The feasibility study follows a deal to convert sustainable electricity into green hydrogen for SkyNRG.

The plant, which would convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen via water electrolysis, could be scaled up from 20 megawatts to at least 60 megawatts—allowing for production of 9,000 tons of green hydrogen per year.

SkyNRG recently announced plans with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, fuels distributor SHV Energy and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to build Europe’s first dedicated production facility for sustainable aviation fuel at Delfzijl. Green hydrogen would be combined with waste and residue streams such as used cooking oil to produce 100,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel and 15,000 tons of bioLPG per year.

Flying with sustainable aviation fuel (SAJF) delivers a reduction in CO 2 emissions of at least 85% compared to conventional kerosene. It also results in lower ultra-fine particles and sulfur emissions. The output of the Delfzijl fuels unit would be equivalent to an annual reduction of 270,000 tons of CO 2 .

Green hydrogen is a sustainable alternative to fossil-based raw materials and makes new forms of green chemistry possible – relevant for many markets in which we operate. This project is an important step in scaling up the electrolysis technology and supports long-term growth in the market for sustainably produced hydrogen. —Knut Schwalenberg, Managing Director Industrial Chemicals at Nouryon

Gas infrastructure plays a connecting and facilitating role in the energy transition. Also for aviation because it is used as feedstock for the production of sustainable kerosene. With the first Dutch electrolyzer of 1 megawatt, at Zuidwending, in the province of Groningen, we have started the use of sustainable produced hydrogen. The plans for a 20 megawatt electrolyzer—as we are currently developing with Nouryon in Delfzijl—already being scaled up, confirms the fast growing need for hydrogen and for hydrogen transport and storage. We’re developing this infrastructure together with our partners. This enables hydrogen to be used on a larger scale in the production of sustainable kerosene. —Gerard van Pijkeren, Managing Director at Gasunie New Energy

Nouryon and Gasunie expect to take the final investment decision on the first phase of the Delfzijl project early 2020. A decision on the expansion to 60 megawatts is expected at the end of 2020.