Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Winding wire manufacturers Superior Essex and Furukawa Electric in merger talks
Hubject accelerates China expansion, adds more than 35,000 charging stations to global roaming network

DOE: Growth in US vehicle-miles of travel and number of vehicles outpaces population growth

29 May 2019

Vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in the US was seven times higher in 2017 than in 1950, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE). The number of vehicles in operation was more than six times higher in that same period, while the resident population doubled.

Growth of VMT and vehicles slowed from 2008 to 2011 but continued the upward trend thereafter. Because the number of licensed drivers grew more slowly than VMT did, the average miles per driver increased each year.

Similarly, with the number of households growing more slowly than the number of vehicles in operation, vehicles per household also increased each year.

Fotw1083

Population and vehicle growth comparison, 1950 to 2017. Graph shows resident population, number of households, number of licensed drivers, number of vehicles in operation, and total vehicle miles traveled. Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Transportation Energy Data Book: Edition 37.1.

Posted on 29 May 2019 in Behavior, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)