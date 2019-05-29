DOE: Growth in US vehicle-miles of travel and number of vehicles outpaces population growth

Vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in the US was seven times higher in 2017 than in 1950, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE). The number of vehicles in operation was more than six times higher in that same period, while the resident population doubled.

Growth of VMT and vehicles slowed from 2008 to 2011 but continued the upward trend thereafter. Because the number of licensed drivers grew more slowly than VMT did, the average miles per driver increased each year.

Similarly, with the number of households growing more slowly than the number of vehicles in operation, vehicles per household also increased each year.





Population and vehicle growth comparison, 1950 to 2017. Graph shows resident population, number of households, number of licensed drivers, number of vehicles in operation, and total vehicle miles traveled. Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Transportation Energy Data Book: Edition 37.1.