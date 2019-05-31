Rotterdam The Hague Airport initiates study for the production of renewable jet fuel from air

Rotterdam The Hague Airport and a European consortium led by EDL Anlagenbau Gesellschaft mbH signed a cooperation agreement to develop a demonstration plant that produces renewable jet fuel from air. This plant aims to be the first worldwide to offer renewable jet fuel from air to the market.

The study will define the concept and basic engineering for onsite production of renewable jet fuel from air at Rotterdam The Hague Airport. It will enable a cost estimate for both the actual construction of the plant and the fuel itself, which will be decisive for further project development.

Compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuels, renewable jet fuel from air has a significantly lower carbon footprint and fine particles emission. This project thus demonstrates a significant step towards a carbon-neutral aviation industry.

Following the study, a demonstration plant is to be realized and commissioned on the premises of the airport, producing about 1,000 liters of renewable jet fuel per day. This would be the first time ever that renewable jet fuel from air production exceeds laboratory scale of a few liters per day.





A series of proven technologies are linked to each other to achieve this:

CO 2 is captured from ambient air by Climeworks’ direct air capture technology. The gas is subsequently transformed into syngas through electrolysis, using electrolyzer cells developed by Sunfire. The syngas is turned into synthetic hydrocarbons by means of Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, enabled by Ineratec. EDL takes care of the process to convert synthetic hydrocarbons into jet fuel and of the overall process and plant integration.

The entire process runs sustainably, using renewable energy, preferably produced on site from the airport’s solar panels.

SkyNRG, the global market leader for sustainable aviation Fuel solutions, is in this project responsible for the commercialization strategy. The first potential customer is Transavia.

The demonstration plant will be relatively compact. The architectural integration by Rotterdam based Urban Crossovers & Blueroom will ensure that the plant is part of the overall RHIA campus and fit in both its size and in its objectives.

The set-up of this plant is facilitated by the foundation Rotterdam The Hague Innovation Airport (RHIA), which was established by the airport and the City of Rotterdam. The foundation focuses on promoting four issues—Entrepreneurship, Energy & Environment, Education, and Emergency—through several innovative projects. The study on renewable jet fuel from air is the first of these projects.