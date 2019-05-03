GE’s AiRXOS launches Air Mobility ecosystem, platform, and applications for urban air mobility; energy inspections with Measure

AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, unveiled a new portfolio of autonomous solutions and partners to address the needs of autonomous transportation and the rapidly growing air mobility economy.

The world is undergoing a massive transformation in how we move. From people, to cargo, to delivery, inspections, and public safety—urban air mobility and the new air mobility economy are changing transportation and society. Today’s announcement reflects AiRXOS digital strategy—enabling transportation transformation through commercial infrastructure, advanced operations solutions, and best-in-class technologies. The new Air MobilityT portfolio infuses next generation air traffic management technology and services with world-class aviation expertise and execution. We welcome our technology and customer partners in developing this future-ready autonomous landscape. —Ken Stewart, CEO, AiRXOS

The Air Mobility Ecosystem, a data-driven partner network of the industry’s leading technology and service innovators, brings together a cloud-based infrastructure, data intelligence, and the core applications and services integral for scaling and running a safe, robust Unmanned Traffic Management system (UTM), into one inter-dependent ecosystem from the core to the cloud.

The Air Mobility Ecosystem is designed to simplify and ease development and implementation, provide an integrated, peer-to-peer infrastructure, centralize monitoring and security, enhance operational control, and support emerging technologies and workloads.

Workflows and uses cases for unmanned traffic management and urban air mobility require different combinations of applications, and services, but the solution stack—the infrastructure and IT-grade platform—must remain the same for continuity of security, scalability, and data and to reduce application silos.

The Air Mobility Ecosystem runs on AiRXOS’ new Air Mobility Platform, a framework allowing unmanned traffic management applications, operations and services to run as needed. The Air Mobility Platform is a secure, unified view of operations that manages the volume, density, and variety of unmanned traffic data, while coordinating and integrating that data within a secure, FAA compliant, gated cloud environment to ensure safe unmanned operations.

The Air Mobility Platform provides a unique, agnostic, single point of responsibility to manage and connect heterogeneous sets of operations, applications, and devices, giving enterprises the freedom to manage operations & communications, deploy applications and expand operations as air and ground mobility needs evolve.

The Air Mobility Platform is built on a compliant, cyber-secure architecture, purpose-built for Advanced Operations and scaling unmanned traffic systems and supports near real-time data processing, data-driven analytics, flight-planning operations, advanced operation applications such as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), LAANC integration, FAA approval services, and provides federation for device and service management, data acquisition, exposure to applications, and agnostic support for applications.

The first application running on the Air Mobility Platform is the new Air Mobility Approval Service application. Addressing the demand for scalable Advanced Operations by combining consulting services with a streamlined, proprietary, operational data tool, the Air Mobility Approval Service is a lifecycle consulting service that helps organizations and independent operators conquer the complexity of UV waivers and approvals for a more confident and accurate path to gaining Advanced Operations approvals.

A combination of strategic insight, domain expertise, data, and technology, the Air Mobility Approval Service helps organizations to realize the full potential of Unmanned Aircraft (UA) operations by adding Advanced Operations like Beyond Visual Line of Sight and Multi-Vehicle operations.

FAA waiver; inspection solutions for energy with Air Mobility partner Measure. AiRXOS also announced that it has received a unique and industry-progressive FAA Part 107.35 waiver for multiple unmanned aircraft operations (Multi-UA). AiRXOS’ Multi-UA waiver uniquely allows operators to simultaneously fly any type of small unmanned aircraft at any Part 107 location nationwide, provided they meet AiRXOS’ FAA-approved checklist of aircraft and location criteria.

Previous Multi-UA waivers limited the operation to a specific aircraft type at a specific location. With the advancement of AiRXOS’ Multi-UA nationwide waiver and pre-approved safety criteria, customers using AiRXOS services are assured that the FAA’s performance requirements for safety, pilot human factors, and equipage are fully met.

For Multi-UA operations beyond nationwide Part 107 locations, additional airspace waivers and authorizations can be applied for leveraging AiRXOS’ verified criteria. Choosing AiRXOS provides organizations with more precision and confidence in submitting for Multi-UA operations.

Advanced operations like Multi-UA and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) are well-suited to inspection operations as they produce greater efficiency and safety, while enabling faster and better asset decision making. AiRXOS in partnership with Air Mobility Ecosystem partner, Measure, a leader in aerial intelligence, will together provide a new, holistic inspection solution for the energy industry to meet the demand for advanced, cost-efficient, safe, and scalable energy inspections.

The new offering connects AIRXOS’ Air Mobility Approval Services, a lifecycle consulting service that helps organizations and independent operators conquer the complexity of UV waivers with Measure’s aerial intelligence solutions. The partnership with Measure stems from AiRXOS Air Mobility Ecosystem.

Energy inspections are complex, data-driven operations that demand better efficiencies, greater data intelligence, and integrated solutions. In October 2018, AiRXOS helped Avitas Systems, a GE venture, develop the processes, procedures and training enabling Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to fly an unmanned aerial system (UAS) BVLOS in Loving County, Texas, a 22.5 square mile area owned by the Shell Oil Company.

Using BVLOS, customers have scaled well inspections 5X, with a 40% savings target over time. Conducting multiple operations simultaneously increases the geographic footprint of pipeline monitoring, or flare stack inspections, while extracting more data in less time.