France’s first refueling station for hydrogen buses opens

The Artois-Gohelle transport authority (SMT-AG) has inaugurated France’s first refueling station for hydrogen buses. The entire clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution chain is equipped with McPhy technologies.





The SMT-AG has attributed to ENGIE, via its subsidiary GNVERT, the design, supply, installation and maintenance of the Houdain-Divion hydrogen gas distribution station. It will enable the refueling of six hydrogen buses that will be deployed on the new BHNS (High Level Service Bus) bus line connecting Bruay-La-Buissière and Auchel.

The project is equipped with McLyzer and McFilling technologies.

Clean hydrogen will be produced on site by electrolysis, from renewable electricity of certified French origin, before being distributed by the station. Fifteen minutes of refueling will give the buses more than 300 km of autonomy.

We are proud to contribute, with our technologies and products, in this innovation in France that has enabled us to set up, in the Hauts-de-France region of northern France, the first McPhy station for hydrogen buses. With its state-of-the-art research and innovation and first-rate industrial infrastructure, McPhy provides its expertise in producing and distributing hydrogen. Our McLyzer electrolyzer will produce on site and from renewable electricity of certified French origin supplied by ENGIE, the clean hydrogen for a high-capacity McFilling hydrogen refueling station with a high service rate. The public transport sector is in the midst of a revolution. By opting for hydrogen mobility, the SMT-AG is combining passenger comfort and service continuity while helping reduce atmospheric pollution and improve public health. We would like to thank the SMT-AG and our client, ENGIE, via its subsidiary GNVERT, for their trust. —Pascal Mauberger, Chairman and CEO of McPhy

In its current configuration, the McPhy station can produce and deliver more than 200 kg of clean hydrogen a day. Its capacity can be increased by 30% without changing the facility’s total surface area, if required by the SMT-AG’s future needs.