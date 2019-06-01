Bolzano orders 12 Solaris hydrogen buses

The Italian city of Bolzano is the first customer to order Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. (Earlier post.) Twelve Solaris hydrogen buses will follow the last year’s delivery of battery vehicles. The contract includes an 8 year-long service and maintenance package.

The vehicles will be equipped with a 60 kW fuel cell stack and Solaris High Power batteries. The battery is filled with energy derived from hydrogen and through the regenerative braking, though it is also possible to recharge it by means of a plug-in socket.

Complementing the driveline is an axle with integrated electric motors (2 x 125 kW). In order to reduce energy use to a maximum, the vehicle will feature a climate control system with a CO₂ heat pump that allows to use waste heat from the fuel cell.

Hydrogen is stored in composite roof tanks; the bus will be capable of covering up to 350 km (217 miles) on a single refill.

Part of the contract is also a special drivers’ and workshop personnel’s training emphasizing the safety aspects of using and servicing hydrogen vehicles.

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus will make its world premiere at the Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, 9-12 June.