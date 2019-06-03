British Columbia passes Zero-Emission Vehicles Act; 10% LDVs ZEV by 2025, 100% by 2040

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GM investing $24M to expand production of full-size trucks at Fort Wayne Assembly
03 June 2019

British Columbia’s Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA), passed on 29 May, will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This target will be met using a phased-in approach: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

British Columbians are already buying the most zero-emission vehicles per capita in Canada. In the first quarter of 2019, they made up more than 6% of new light-duty vehicle sales in BC. Due to the popularity of its CEVforBC rebate program, the government recently topped up the incentives with another $10 million, part of the $42 million that was committed in Budget 2019.

BC_ZEV_Sales_Rates_Chart

The government announced its commitment to bring in a ZEV mandate on 20 November 2018; ZEVA was introduced in the legislature on April 10, 2019.

Zero-emission vehicles include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

ZEVA applies to new vehicles for retail sale or lease, with annual requirements for automakers to meet starting for model year 2020.

Posted on 03 June 2019 in Canada, Electric (Battery), Regulations | | Comments (0)

