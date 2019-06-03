British Columbia passes Zero-Emission Vehicles Act; 10% LDVs ZEV by 2025, 100% by 2040

British Columbia’s Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA), passed on 29 May, will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This target will be met using a phased-in approach: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

British Columbians are already buying the most zero-emission vehicles per capita in Canada. In the first quarter of 2019, they made up more than 6% of new light-duty vehicle sales in BC. Due to the popularity of its CEVforBC rebate program, the government recently topped up the incentives with another $10 million, part of the $42 million that was committed in Budget 2019.





The government announced its commitment to bring in a ZEV mandate on 20 November 2018; ZEVA was introduced in the legislature on April 10, 2019.

Zero-emission vehicles include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

ZEVA applies to new vehicles for retail sale or lease, with annual requirements for automakers to meet starting for model year 2020.