LevelTen Energy raises $20.5M in Series B; expanding renewable energy procurement platform

Exposure to airborne metal pollution associated with increased risk of mortality

03 June 2019

LevelTen Energy, a renewable energy procurement platform, closed a $20.5-million Series B funding round led by Prelude Ventures, with participation from Constellation Technology Ventures, the venture investing arm of Exelon Corporation, Equinor Energy Ventures, Total Ventures and participants from LevelTen’s Series A funding, including Avista Development, Element 8 Fund, Founders’ Co-op, Techstars Ventures and Wireframe Ventures.

This latest round of funding brings the company’s total investment to $27.3 million. As part of the financing, Tim Woodward, managing director at Prelude Ventures, will join LevelTen Energy’s board of directors.

LevelTen Energy, a Techstars accelerator alum, was founded in 2016 to expand the market for renewable energy by facilitating frictionless clean energy procurement for corporate and other large energy buyers.

In 2018, it launched the LevelTen Marketplace, which provides rich data and deep analytics on nearly every utility-scale clean energy project under development in North America. Later that year, the company launched LevelTen’s RFP Automation Tool and Dynamic Matching Engine, products that enable companies to find, evaluate, and procure power from new renewable projects faster, more easily and with less risk.

To-date, Fortune 500 companies have procured more than $1 billion dollars of renewable energy through the LevelTen Energy platform. LevelTen also facilitated a groundbreaking aggregated procurement deal with Bloomberg, Cox Enterprises, Gap Inc., Salesforce and Workday.

LevelTen Energy will use this latest investment to expand its suite of products and services in North America and Europe. The company will also open its platform to new types of channel partners and service providers, making the entire procurement process faster and easier for energy buyer participants. To support this expansion, LevelTen will grow its team in North America and Europe.

