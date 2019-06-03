Toshiba showcasing hybrid-diesel-battery locomotive demonstrator

Kiel-Toshiba Railway Europe GmbH (TRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solution (TISS), Toshiba Group’s core group in the infrastructure business, will showcase Toshiba’s modular diesel electric hybrid locomotives at Transport Logistic 2019 this week.





Furthermore, TRG will showcase its Toshiba HDB 800 locomotive demonstrator in pantograph version—Toshiba’s first European hybrid shunting and short line locomotive.

Key features of TRG’s modular diesel electric hybrid locomotive are:

Series hybrid system consisting of two diesel engines and the re-chargeable lithium-ion battery system SCiB;

High-efficiency Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM);

Ergonomically improved driver’s cab; and

Catenary operation via pantograph (optional).

Toshiba’s SCiB battery system and the high-efficient PMSM are the main drivers of the energy consumption reduction of this modular diesel electric hybrid locomotive.

SCiB is the first and the only rechargeable lithium-ion battery to be recognized as compliant with the highest safety integrity level (SIL4, probability of failure per hour (PFH) of less than 1x10-8) of the European Norm 50126 standards (RAMS) for rolling stock.

The demand for new environment-friendly technologies in rail freight transport is increasing. We are delighted to present our latest hybrid shunting locomotive jointly developed by European and Japanese engineering talents. —Sei Shigeoka, Chairman Managing Director of TRG

Toshiba is aiming to further contribute to a sustainable future by proactively developing hybrid locomotives that realize efficient use of energy, enhance the operational availability and maintainability, and reduce emissions.